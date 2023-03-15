Advanced search
    WD   US93148P1021

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

(WD)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-14 pm EDT
79.71 USD   +2.86%
06:32aWalker & Dunlop Arranges $51 Million Financing for Oakland Park City Hall and Affordable Housing
BU
03/14Walker & Dunlop Arranges $131 Million Construction Financing from PCCP, LLC and Corebridge Financial for Werwaiss Properties Long Island City Residential Tower
AQ
03/14Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rally Premarket Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $51 Million Financing for Oakland Park City Hall and Affordable Housing

03/15/2023 | 06:32am EDT
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged $51 million in construction financing for Sky Building located three miles north of Ft. Lauderdale's central business district and within an Opportunity Zone. The exceptional mid-rise development is mixed-use in nature and will house 136 affordable and workforce units, connected by skybridge to the City of Oakland Park’s new City Hall, alongside roughly 15,000 SF of ground floor retail.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005246/en/

Sky Building Project (Photo: Business Wire)

Sky Building Project (Photo: Business Wire)

Walker & Dunlop's team included Jeremy Pino, Livingston Hessam, Carl Passmore, and Kyle Miller of Capital Markets group and FHA Financing experts David Strange and Keith Melton. Together they arranged a creative financing execution above 80% loan to cost (LTC), non-recourse through the capital stack, by leveraging relationships with senior construction lenders as well as debt and equity funds.

"It's been a great privilege to partner with Walker & Dunlop to design a transformative project that we hope will become a new civic, residential, and commercial center for the community," said Nir Shoshani, principal of NRI Investments. "This project addresses much-needed affordable and workforce housing within South Florida and will be a staple in the community for years to come."

NRI Investments, a well-established South Florida and veteran Miami real estate developer, is the sponsor. NRI has a signed development agreement, lease agreement, and purchase & sale agreement for this 2.07- acre site with the City of Oakland Park.

The property is within a designated Economic Opportunity Zone census tract. Opportunity zones encourage long-term investments in designated low-income areas by offering incentives in the form of lower or deferred capital gains taxes.

"We were able to arrange the ideal financing solution by taking advantage of the opportunity zone benefits, which requires the developer to hold the asset for a minimum of ten years," said Jeremy Pino, senior director of Capital Markets at Walker & Dunlop. "Our team was proud to partner with NRI and the City of Oakland Park to address the project's feasibility. It was also important to align interests through investing in the long-term growth of the local community and ensuring that the loan met Opportunity Zone requirements."

Walker & Dunlop is working to achieve its five-year goal of $60B in cumulative affordable and workforce housing finance by the end of 2025. Well on their way to reaching this goal, the affordable team originated $20.4 billion financing over the past two years through HUD, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and capital markets sources. To learn more about our capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 324 M - -
Net income 2023 215 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 2 634 M 2 634 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 451
Free-Float 92,4%
Technical analysis trends WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 79,71 $
Average target price 106,25 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William M. Walker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard W. Smith Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Gregory A. Florkowski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aaron J. Perlis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stephen P. Theobald Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.1.57%2 634
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.52%76 485
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.97%56 978
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES3.69%26 571
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.53%19 857
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.-3.84%15 075