Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WD   US93148P1021

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

(WD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-13 pm EDT
77.49 USD   -1.44%
06:31pWalker & Dunlop Brings Terrace Assisted Living Portfolio Full Circle with $46 Million HUD Loan
BU
09:50aSector Update: Financial Stocks Retreat at Market Open Monday
MT
07:24aWalker & Dunlop Arranges $131 Million Construction Loan for Werwaiss Properties' Residential Tower in New York
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walker & Dunlop Brings Terrace Assisted Living Portfolio Full Circle with $46 Million HUD Loan

03/13/2023 | 06:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it closed a $46 million 232/223(f) refinancing of Terrace Portfolio, a group of four assisted living facilities located in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Walker & Dunlop's Frank Cassidy led the Senior Housing Finance team in refinancing a bridge loan that the Walker & Dunlop team previously arranged in December 2020 to facilitate a partner buyout and re-leverage the portfolio. The bridge loan was structured as eligible debt in anticipation of the HUD takeout.

"We are excited to bring this deal full circle, from bridge loan to permanent HUD financing. We understood our client’s vision from the beginning and helped them successfully execute their business plan," said Cassidy, managing director of FHA Finance, out of Walker & Dunlop's Philadelphia office. "A big differentiator for us is our deep understanding of the industry challenges operators face, the intricacies of HUD financing, and how to best set our borrowers up for success in navigating the HUD-insured loan programs."

The portfolio refinancing comprised the following assets:

Wheelock Terrace, a 70-unit assisted living facility in Hanover, New Hampshire. The subject is an 11.45-acre site located near two hospitals within a 15-mile radius.

Windham Terrace, a 71-unit assisted living facility in Windham, New Hampshire. The subject is a 7.397-acre site located near four acute-care hospitals within a 15-mile radius.

Woodstock Terrace, a 42-unit assisted living facility in Woodstock, Vermont. The subject is a 1.878-acre parcel located near six hospitals within a 25-mile radius.

Valley Terrace, a 61-unit assisted living facility in White River Junction, Vermont. The subject is an 8.677-acre site located near five hospitals within a 30-mile radius.

All four properties include room, board, social activities, three daily meals, scheduled transportation, 24-hour supervision, and assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs).

"Frank Cassidy and his team at Walker & Dunlop were with me every step of the way. I thank them for initiating the bridge loan process and the 'return to HUD' plan well over two years ago. We are thrilled with the successful closing of the recent HUD portfolio refinance," said Kate Heaton, managing member of Terrace Communities.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in senior housing property sales and financing; the firm completed more than 410 unique senior housing and healthcare transactions worth nearly $5 billion between 2019 and 2022. For more information about Walker & Dunlop's senior housing team, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
06:31pWalker & Dunlop Brings Terrace Assisted Living Portfolio Full Circle with $46 Million H..
BU
09:50aSector Update: Financial Stocks Retreat at Market Open Monday
MT
07:24aWalker & Dunlop Arranges $131 Million Construction Loan for Werwaiss Properties' Reside..
MT
06:32aWalker & Dunlop Arranges $131 Million Construction Financing from PCCP, LLC and Corebri..
BU
03/08Transcript : Walker & Dunlop, Inc. - Special Call
CI
03/07Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Tuesday
MT
03/07Walker & Dunlop Facilitates Sale, Financing of DoubleTree Tampa Rocky Point Waterfront
MT
03/07WALKER & DUNLOP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06Walker & Dunlop NY Capital Markets Team Facilitates Sale and Finances DoubleTree Tampa ..
BU
02/27Insider Sell: Walker & Dunlop
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 324 M - -
Net income 2023 215 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 3,25%
Capitalization 2 598 M 2 598 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 451
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 77,49 $
Average target price 106,25 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William M. Walker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard W. Smith Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Gregory A. Florkowski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aaron J. Perlis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stephen P. Theobald Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.0.18%2 598
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.46%78 525
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.32%58 323
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES4.41%26 754
FIRSTRAND LIMITED8.15%20 599
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.-3.43%15 019