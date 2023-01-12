Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WD   US93148P1021

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

(WD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-12 pm EST
91.07 USD   +2.31%
05:01pWalker & Dunlop Closes $200 Million Term Loan Increase
BU
01/09Walker & Dunlop Leverages Advisory Experience to Help Capital Providers Manage Loan Portfolios
BU
01/09Walker & Dunlop Leverages Advisory Experience to Help Capital Providers Manage Loan Portfolios
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walker & Dunlop Closes $200 Million Term Loan Increase

01/12/2023 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD; the “Company”) today announced that it closed a $200 million incremental loan under its senior secured term loan facility. The incremental term loan bears interest at a rate equal to adjusted Term SOFR plus 3.00% per annum and matures in December 2028. JP Morgan served as Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay debt assumed in the Company’s acquisition of Alliant Capital and strengthen its balance sheet for general corporate purposes. The payoff of the Alliant debt will reduce the Company’s annual debt service payments by eliminating mandatory principal repayments required by the Alliant Capital debt, partially offset by the increased cost of capital, and create operational efficiency as it manages its capital strategy.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
05:01pWalker & Dunlop Closes $200 Million Term Loan Increase
BU
01/09Walker & Dunlop Leverages Advisory Experience to Help Capital Providers Manage Loan Por..
BU
01/09Walker & Dunlop Leverages Advisory Experience to Help Capital Providers Manage Loan Por..
CI
01/04Walker & Dunlop's NY Capital Markets Team Closed Nearly $300 Million in December
BU
01/04Walker & Dunlop, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
2022Insider Sell: Walker & Dunlop
MT
2022Walker & Dunlop to Increase Senior Secured Term Loan to $795 Million
MT
2022Walker & Dunlop to Amend and Upsize Senior Secured Term Loan
PR
2022Walker & Dunlop to Amend and Upsize Senior Secured Term Loan
CI
2022Transcript : Walker & Dunlop, Inc. - Special Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 307 M - -
Net income 2022 224 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 2 938 M 2 938 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 305
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 89,01 $
Average target price 124,40 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William M. Walker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard W. Smith Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Gregory A. Florkowski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aaron J. Perlis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Stephen P. Theobald Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.9.58%2 938
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.66%80 588
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.64%58 047
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES9.41%29 246
FIRSTRAND LIMITED1.24%20 788
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.2.88%16 362