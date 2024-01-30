Walker & Dunlop Investors Partners (“WDIP”) announced that it has closed its latest fund, part of a planned series of funds focused on multifamily bridge financing.

The WDIP team, led by Geoff Smith, Marcus Duley, and Mitch Resnick, will originate value-add multifamily bridge loans with a targeted Agency exit. The fund has $157,500,000 of equity commitments and intends to utilize leverage to support between $450 million and $600 million in lending capacity. The fund’s core strategy is to originate senior secured bridge mortgage loans with a maximum stabilized loan to value of 75%, with a target size between $10 - $100 million, secured by multifamily assets nationwide.

“We are very excited to have closed our first evergreen debt fund, which is dedicated to financing primarily class A quality multifamily assets across the U.S.,” said Geoff Smith, senior managing director and head of debt at WDIP. “We are off to a good start, having deployed capital across three assets in Minnesota, Texas, and Pennsylvania during December. The fund will continue to capitalize on a very attractive market for lending opportunities.”

About Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners (“WDIP”) is a real estate private equity firm which manages capital on behalf of endowments, foundations, pension plans, private funds, insurance companies, family offices and high net worth individuals. WDIP invests debt and equity capital in value-added, opportunistic, distressed, and special situation transactions through a series of private funds, joint ventures and separately managed accounts.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Walker & Dunlop, one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States, WDIP has unmatched access to proprietary resources and market intelligence. This partnership offers clients unique, real-time insights into market movements, valuation, pricing, and underwriting. For more information, visit www.wdinvestmentpartners.com.

All investments have risk of loss and WDIP cannot guarantee any investment strategy will achieve its goals and objectives. Nothing herein is an offer to sell any security, including an interest in any private fund. The fund is a single investor fund with an institutional investor with WDIP co-invest and no stated term or termination date.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130852799/en/