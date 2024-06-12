Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today, with great sadness, the death of its long-time board member Michael Malone.

Mr. Malone joined the Walker & Dunlop board in 2012 in conjunction with the company’s acquisition of CW Capital. In his twelve years serving as a Walker & Dunlop director, Mr. Malone was Lead Director, Chairman of the Compensation Committee, and an active and engaged board member throughout.

During Mr. Malone’s tenure on the Walker & Dunlop board, the company grew from 420 employees to 1,325 employees, from 21 offices to 44 offices, and from a market capitalization of $577 million to $3.1 billion.

Mr. Malone is survived by his wife Julie, son Jack, and daughter Jenna. The company’s deepest condolences go out to the Malone family.

