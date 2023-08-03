Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) (the “Company,” “Walker & Dunlop” or “W&D”) reported second quarter total transaction volume of $8.4 billion, down 63% year over year, due to the Federal Reserve’s continued tightening. Despite dramatically lower transaction volume, Walker & Dunlop’s total revenues were down just 20% year over year due to the strength of recurring, non-transaction-based servicing and asset management revenues. Net income was $27.6 million in the second quarter, down 49% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA declined significantly less, at 26%, due to our access to counter-cyclical capital and the strength of our servicing and asset management businesses.

“Q2 2023 was a hugely challenging macro-economic environment for commercial real estate but appears to be the first quarter in building back from the dramatic Federal Reserve tightening cycle that began in 2022,” commented Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO, Willy Walker. “Compared to the first quarter of 2023, our Q2 results showed sequential improvement with a 25% increase in total transaction volume driven predominantly by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. As a result of that top-line growth and continued expense management, diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA both grew from Q1 to Q2. And year-to-date adjusted EBITDA is down just 12%, outperforming the majority of our commercial real estate services competitors and allowing us to continue investing in the people, brand, and technology of Walker & Dunlop.”

CONSOLIDATED SECOND QUARTER 2023 OPERATING RESULTS

TRANSACTION VOLUMES

(dollars in thousands)

 

Q2 2023

 

Q2 2022

 

$ Variance

 

% Variance

Fannie Mae

 

$

2,230,952

 

$

3,918,400

 

$

(1,687,448

)

 

(43

)%

Freddie Mac

 

 

1,212,887

 

 

1,141,034

 

 

71,853

 

 

6

 

Ginnie Mae - HUD

 

 

147,773

 

 

201,483

 

 

(53,710

)

 

(27

)

Brokered (3)

 

 

3,316,223

 

 

9,258,490

 

 

(5,942,267

)

 

(64

)

Principal Lending and Investing (4)

 

 

-

 

 

131,551

 

 

(131,551

)

 

(100

)

Debt financing volume

 

$

6,907,835

 

$

14,650,958

 

$

(7,743,123

)

 

(53

)%

Property sales volume

 

 

1,504,383

 

 

7,892,062

 

 

(6,387,679

)

 

(81

)

Total transaction volume

 

$

8,412,218

 

$

22,543,020

 

$

(14,130,802

)

 

(63

)%

 

Discussion of Results:

  • The continued challenging macro-economic environment in the second quarter of 2023 primarily drove the 53% decrease in total debt financing volume, with a 43% decrease in Fannie Mae volumes, partially offset by a 6% increase in Freddie Mac volumes. Fannie Mae originations in the second quarter of 2022 included a $1.9 billion portfolio, with no comparable large transaction in the second quarter of 2023. The $8.4 billion in total transaction volumes represents a 25% sequential increase in transaction volumes from the first quarter of 2023.
  • HUD volumes decreased 27% in the second quarter of 2023 as the interest-rate environment and long processing times continued to make HUD’s construction and streamlined refinancing products a less favorable source of capital for multifamily properties.
  • Principal lending and investing volume activity, which includes interim loans, originations for WDIP separate accounts, and interim lending for our joint venture, remained inactive in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting the challenges of a higher rate environment within the transitional lending segment of the market.
  • The decrease in brokered debt and property sales volume was driven by higher interest rates, decreased liquidity supplied to the commercial real estate sector and dramatically lower acquisition and capital markets activity as the commercial real estate industry continues to adjust to a higher interest rate environment.
 

MANAGED PORTFOLIO

(dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

 

Q2 2023

 

Q2 2022

 

$ Variance

 

% Variance

Fannie Mae

 

$

61,356,554

 

$

57,122,414

 

$

4,234,140

 

 

7

%

Freddie Mac

 

 

38,287,200

 

 

36,886,666

 

 

1,400,534

 

 

4

 

Ginnie Mae - HUD

 

 

10,246,632

 

 

9,570,012

 

 

676,620

 

 

7

 

Brokered

 

 

16,684,115

 

 

15,190,315

 

 

1,493,800

 

 

10

 

Principal Lending and Investing

 

 

71,680

 

 

252,100

 

 

(180,420

)

 

(72

)

Total Servicing Portfolio

 

$

126,646,181

 

$

119,021,507

 

$

7,624,674

 

 

6

%

Assets under management

 

 

16,903,055

 

 

16,692,556

 

 

210,499

 

 

1

 

Total Managed Portfolio

 

$

143,549,236

 

$

135,714,063

 

$

7,835,173

 

 

6

%

Custodial escrow account balance at period end (in billions)

 

$

2.8

 

$

2.3

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points)

 

 

24.3

 

 

24.9

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years)

 

 

8.6

 

 

8.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discussion of Results:

  • Our servicing portfolio continues to expand as a result of the additional GSE and brokered debt financing volumes over the past 12 months, partially offset by principal paydown and loan payoffs.
  • During the second quarter of 2023, we added $2.1 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, and over the past 12 months, we added $7.6 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, 74% of which were Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans.
  • $8.7 billion of Agency loans in our servicing portfolio are scheduled to mature over the next two years. These loans, with a relatively low weighted-average servicing fee of 18.3 basis points, represent only 9% of our total Agency loans in the portfolio.
  • The mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) associated with our servicing portfolio had a fair value of $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2022.
  • Assets under management (“AUM”) as of June 30, 2023 consisted of $14.7 billion of tax-credit equity funds, $1.3 billion of commercial real estate loans and funds, and $0.9 billion of loans in our interim lending joint venture.
 

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Q2 2023

 

Q2 2022

 

$ Variance

 

% Variance

Walker & Dunlop net income

 

$

27,635

 

 

$

54,286

 

 

$

(26,651

)

 

(49

)%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

70,501

 

 

 

94,844

 

 

 

(24,343

)

 

(26

)

Diluted EPS

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

1.61

 

 

$

(0.79

)

 

(49

)%

Adjusted core EPS

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

1.74

 

 

$

(0.76

)

 

(44

)%

Operating margin

 

 

13

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

 

 

 

Return on equity

 

 

7

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel expenses

 

 

49

%

 

 

49

%

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

11

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discussion of Results:

  • The decrease in Walker & Dunlop net income was largely the result of a 51% decrease in income from operations, primarily due to the decline in total transaction volume and associated revenues.
  • The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of lower origination fees (defined below), property sale broker fees, net warehouse interest income, and other revenues. These decreases were partially offset by increased escrow earnings and other interest income and lower personnel expense. During the second quarter of 2023, we resolved the only defaulted loan in the history of our interim loan program. The loan defaulted in 2019 and the collateral was sold in the second quarter. The sale returned $8.7 million to our balance sheet, and the $6.0 million allowance for loan losses was charged off, with an immaterial impact to the provision for loan losses. The charge off is included in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter and contributed to the year-on-year decline in adjusted EBITDA.
  • Operating margin decreased due to the significant decline in total transaction volume this quarter, resulting in the aforementioned decrease in income from operations. Our transaction-related businesses are scaled to execute a significantly larger volume of business, and lower commercial real estate transaction activity has put pressure on our operating margins. The workforce reduction announced in April had a minimal impact on current quarter results but is expected to benefit our operating margin in the second half of the year.
  • Return on equity declined due to a 49% decrease in net income combined with a 4% increase in stockholders’ equity over the past year.
 

KEY CREDIT METRICS

(dollars in thousands)

 

Q2 2023

 

Q2 2022

 

$ Variance

 

% Variance

At-risk servicing portfolio (8)

 

$

56,430,098

 

 

$

51,905,985

 

 

$

4,524,113

 

 

9

%

Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (9)

 

 

11,346,580

 

 

 

10,525,093

 

 

 

821,487

 

 

8

 

Defaulted loans

 

$

36,983

 

 

$

78,659

 

 

$

(41,676

)

 

(53

)%

Key credit metrics (as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Defaulted loans

 

 

0.07

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for risk-sharing

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key credit metrics (as a percentage of maximum exposure):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for risk-sharing

 

 

0.29

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

  

Discussion of Results:

  • Our at-risk servicing portfolio, which is comprised of loans subject to a defined risk-sharing formula, increased primarily due to the level of Fannie Mae loans added to the portfolio during the past 12 months. As of June 30, 2023, there were two defaulted loans. The at-risk servicing portfolio continues to exhibit strong credit quality, with very low levels of delinquencies and strong operating performance of the underlying properties in the portfolio.
  • The on-balance sheet interim loan portfolio, which is comprised of loans for which we have full risk of loss, was $71.7 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to $252.1 million as of June 30, 2022. We did not have any defaulted loans in our interim loan portfolio as of June 30, 2023, compared to one defaulted loan of $14.7 million in our interim loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, we sold the defaulted asset and charged off the $6.0 million allowance for loan losses and recorded an immaterial amount of expense. The three remaining loans in the on-balance sheet interim loan portfolio are current and performing as of June 30, 2023. The interim loan joint venture held $895.5 million of loans as of June 30, 2023 and $899.3 million of loans as of June 30, 2022. We share in a small portion of the risk of loss, and as of June 30, 2023, all loans in the interim loan joint venture are current and performing.
  • We take credit risk exclusively on loans backed by multifamily assets and have no credit exposure to losses in any other sector of the commercial real estate lending market.




SECOND QUARTER 2023 - FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT

 

FINANCIAL RESULTS - CAPITAL MARKETS

(dollars in thousands)

 

Q2 2023

 

Q2 2022

 

$ Variance

 

% Variance

Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net ("Origination fees")

 

$

64,574

 

 

$

102,085

 

 

$

(37,511

)

 

(37

)%

Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income")

 

 

42,058

 

 

 

51,949

 

 

 

(9,891

)

 

(19

)

Property sales broker fees

 

 

10,345

 

 

 

46,386

 

 

 

(36,041

)

 

(78

)

Net warehouse interest income (expense), LHFS

 

 

(2,752

)

 

 

3,707

 

 

 

(6,459

)

 

(174

)

Other revenues

 

 

11,760

 

 

 

11,491

 

 

 

269

 

 

2

 

Total revenues

 

$

125,985

 

 

$

215,618

 

 

$

(89,633

)

 

(42

)%

Personnel

 

$

93,067

 

 

$

138,716

 

 

$

(45,649

)

 

(33

)%

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

1,089

 

 

 

1,083

 

 

 

6

 

 

1

 

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

 

4,727

 

 

 

1,535

 

 

 

3,192

 

 

208

 

Other operating (income) expenses

 

 

5,200

 

 

 

5,873

 

 

 

(673

)

 

(11

)

Total expenses

 

$

104,083

 

 

$

147,207

 

 

$

(43,124

)

 

(29

)%

Income from operations

 

$

21,902

 

 

$

68,411

 

 

$

(46,509

)

 

(68

)%

Income tax expense

 

 

5,572

 

 

 

17,499

 

 

 

(11,927

)

 

(68

)

Net income before noncontrolling interests

 

$

16,330

 

 

$

50,912

 

 

$

(34,582

)

 

(68

)%

Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests

 

 

223

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

(430

)

 

(66

)

Walker & Dunlop net income

 

$

16,107

 

 

$

50,259

 

 

$

(34,152

)

 

(68

)%

Key revenue metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume):

Origination fee margin (5)

 

 

0.93

%

 

 

0.71

%

 

 

 

 

 

MSR margin (6)

 

 

0.61

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agency MSR margin (7)

 

 

1.17

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key performance metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

 

 

17

%

 

 

32

%

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(10,334

)

 

$

22,830

 

 

$

(33,164

)

 

(145

)%

 

Capital Markets - Discussion of Quarterly Results:

The Capital Markets segment includes our Agency lending, debt brokerage, property sales, appraisal and valuation services, and housing market research businesses.

  • The decrease in origination fees was primarily the result of a decrease in our overall debt financing volume, partially offset by an increase in Agency debt financing volume as a percentage of overall debt financing volume and the aforementioned $1.9 billion Fannie Mae portfolio that was originated in the second quarter of 2022 with no comparable activity in the second quarter of 2023. The portfolio had a much lower origination fee than is typical for smaller loans.
  • The decrease in MSR income is attributable to a 32% decrease in Agency debt financing volume, partially offset by a 18% increase in the Agency MSR margin. The aforementioned portfolio had a lower servicing fee, resulting in a low Agency MSR margin for the second quarter of 2022.
  • The decrease in property sales broker fees was primarily driven by the 81% decrease in property sales volumes.
  • The decrease in net warehouse interest income was primarily due to an inverted yield curve during the second quarter of 2023. Short-term interest rates upon which we incur interest expense were higher than the long-term mortgage rates upon which we earn interest income.
  • Personnel expense decreased primarily due to a decrease in commissions expense as a result of the decline in origination fees and property sales broker fees.
  • The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in both interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate and the balance of our corporate debt.

 

FINANCIAL RESULTS - SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT

(dollars in thousands)

 

Q2 2023

 

Q2 2022

 

$ Variance

 

% Variance

Origination fees

 

$

394

 

 

$

520

 

 

$

(126

)

 

(24

)%

Servicing fees

 

 

77,061

 

 

 

74,260

 

 

 

2,801

 

 

4

 

Investment management fees

 

 

16,309

 

 

 

16,186

 

 

 

123

 

 

1

 

Net warehouse interest income, LHFI

 

 

1,226

 

 

 

1,561

 

 

 

(335

)

 

(21

)

Escrow earnings and other interest income

 

 

32,337

 

 

 

6,648

 

 

 

25,689

 

 

386

 

Other revenues

 

 

15,513

 

 

 

25,780

 

 

 

(10,267

)

 

(40

)

Total revenues

 

$

142,840

 

 

$

124,955

 

 

$

17,885

 

 

14

%

Personnel

 

$

21,189

 

 

$

17,819

 

 

$

3,370

 

 

19

%

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

53,550

 

 

 

58,469

 

 

 

(4,919

)

 

(8

)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

 

 

(734

)

 

 

(4,840

)

 

 

4,106

 

 

(85

)

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

 

10,707

 

 

 

4,528

 

 

 

6,179

 

 

136

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

9,946

 

 

 

5,269

 

 

 

4,677

 

 

89

 

Total expenses

 

$

94,658

 

 

$

81,245

 

 

$

13,413

 

 

17

%

Income from operations

 

$

48,182

 

 

$

43,710

 

 

$

4,472

 

 

10

%

Income tax expense

 

 

14,787

 

 

 

11,175

 

 

 

3,612

 

 

32

 

Net income before noncontrolling interests

 

$

33,395

 

 

$

32,535

 

 

$

860

 

 

3

%

Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests

 

 

(2,337

)

 

 

(832

)

 

 

(1,505

)

 

181

 

Walker & Dunlop net income

 

$

35,732

 

 

$

33,367

 

 

$

2,365

 

 

7

%

Key performance metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

 

 

34

%

 

 

35

%

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

108,459

 

 

$

103,371

 

 

$

5,088

 

 

5

%

 

Servicing & Asset Management - Discussion of Quarterly Results:

The Servicing & Asset Management segment includes loan servicing, principal lending and investing, management of third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing sector and other commercial real estate, and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services.

  • The $7.6 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by a decrease in the servicing portfolio’s weighted-average servicing fee.
  • Escrow earnings and other interest income increased as a result of higher escrow earnings due to substantially higher short-term interest rates and an increase in the average escrow balance.
  • Other revenues decreased primarily due to a significant decline in prepayment activity and a decrease in syndication fees from our low-income housing tax credits (“LIHTC”) operations.
  • Personnel expense increased due to increases in performance-based compensation expenses year over year, partially offset by a decrease in performance stock compensation expense in response to our overall financial performance.
  • For the second quarter of 2023, the benefit for credit losses was driven by an update in our collateral-based reserve for a property that was settled with Fannie Mae in July 2023. The settlement totaled $2.0 million and will be included as an adjustment to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted core EPS in the third quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2022, the benefit for credit losses was a result of a decrease in the forecast-period loss rate from 3.0 basis points as of March 31, 2022 to 2.2 basis points as of June 30, 2022, compared to no change in the forecast-period loss rate during the second quarter of 2023.
  • The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in both interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate and the balance of our corporate debt.
  • Other operating expenses increased primarily due to an increase in other professional fees.

 

FINANCIAL RESULTS - CORPORATE

(dollars in thousands)

 

Q2 2023

 

Q2 2022

 

$ Variance

 

% Variance

Other interest income

 

$

3,049

 

 

$

103

 

 

$

2,946

 

 

2,860

%

Other revenues

 

 

741

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

569

 

 

331

 

Total revenues

 

$

3,790

 

 

$

275

 

 

$

3,515

 

 

1,278

%

Personnel

 

$

19,049

 

 

$

11,833

 

 

$

7,216

 

 

61

%

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

1,653

 

 

 

1,551

 

 

 

102

 

 

7

 

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

 

1,576

 

 

 

349

 

 

 

1,227

 

 

352

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

15,584

 

 

 

25,053

 

 

 

(9,469

)

 

(38

)

Total expenses

 

$

37,862

 

 

$

38,786

 

 

$

(924

)

 

(2

)%

Income from operations

 

$

(34,072

)

 

$

(38,511

)

 

$

4,439

 

 

(12

)%

Income tax expense

 

 

(9,868

)

 

 

(9,171

)

 

 

(697

)

 

8

 

Walker & Dunlop net income

 

$

(24,204

)

 

$

(29,340

)

 

$

5,136

 

 

(18

)%

Key performance metric:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(27,624

)

 

$

(31,357

)

 

$

3,733

 

 

(12

)%

 

Corporate - Discussion of Quarterly Results:

The Corporate segment consists of corporate-level activities including accounting, information technology, legal, human resources, marketing, internal audit, and various other corporate groups (“support functions”). The Company does not allocate costs from these support functions to its other segments in presenting segment operating results.

  • The increase in total revenues was primarily driven by the increase in interest income from our corporate cash balances due to higher short-term interest rates.
  • Personnel expense increased due to increases in our variable compensation expense, as the Company reduced incentive compensation estimates in the second quarter of 2022 based on our overall financial performance without similar adjustments for the second quarter of 2023, partially offset by a decrease in performance stock compensation expense in response to our overall financial performance.
  • The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in both interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate and the balance of our corporate debt.
  • Other operating expenses decreased due to cost saving strategies, resulting in lower professional, marketing, travel and entertainment, and other expenses.




CONSOLIDATED YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 OPERATING RESULTS

 

YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

(dollars in thousands)

 

YTD 2023

 

YTD 2022

 

$ Variance

 

% Variance

Debt financing volume

 

$

11,733,633

 

 

$

23,785,975

 

 

$

(12,052,342

)

 

(51

)%

Property sales volume

 

 

3,399,065

 

 

 

11,423,752

 

 

 

(8,024,687

)

 

(70

)

Total transaction volume

 

$

15,132,698

 

 

$

35,209,727

 

 

$

(20,077,029

)

 

(57

)%

Total revenues

 

 

511,361

 

 

 

660,292

 

 

 

(148,931

)

 

(23

)

Total expenses

 

 

440,744

 

 

 

496,692

 

 

 

(55,948

)

 

(11

)

Walker & Dunlop net income

 

$

54,300

 

 

$

125,495

 

 

$

(71,195

)

 

(57

)%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

138,476

 

 

 

157,480

 

 

 

(19,004

)

 

(12

)

Diluted EPS

 

$

1.61

 

 

$

3.73

 

 

$

(2.12

)

 

(57

)%

Adjusted core EPS

 

$

2.14

 

 

$

2.83

 

 

$

(0.69

)

 

(24

)%

Operating margin

 

 

14

%

 

 

25

%

 

 

 

 

 

Return on equity

 

 

6

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discussion of Year-to-Date Results:

  • The decrease in total transaction volume was primarily driven by a 39% decrease in Fannie Mae debt financing volume, a 62% decrease in brokered debt financing volume, and a 70% decrease in property sales volume, partially offset by a 3% increase in Freddie Mac debt financing volume.
  • The decrease in Walker & Dunlop net income was a result of the 57% decrease in income from operations.
  • The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by decreases in origination fees and property sales broker fees driven by the decreases in related transaction volumes as well as the charge-off resulting from the sale of the only defaulted loan in our on-balance sheet interim loan program.
  • Operating margin decreased primarily as a result of the significant decline in our transaction activity. The workforce reduction announced in April is expected to benefit our operating margin in the second half of the year.
  • Return on equity declined due to a 57% decrease in net income combined with a 4% increase in stockholders’ equity over the past year.




YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 – FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS - CAPITAL MARKETS

(dollars in thousands)

 

YTD 2023

 

YTD 2022

 

$ Variance

 

% Variance

Origination fees

 

$

111,530

 

 

$

183,908

 

$

(72,378

)

 

(39

)%

MSR income

 

 

72,071

 

 

 

104,679

 

 

(32,608

)

 

(31

)

Property sales broker fees

 

 

21,969

 

 

 

69,784

 

 

(47,815

)

 

(69

)

Net warehouse interest income (expense), LHFS

 

 

(4,441

)

 

 

7,237

 

 

(11,678

)

 

(161

)

Other revenues

 

 

28,860

 

 

 

18,827

 

 

10,033

 

 

53

 

Total revenues

 

$

229,989

 

 

$

384,435

 

$

(154,446

)

 

(40

)%

Personnel

 

$

183,529

 

 

$

243,675

 

$

(60,146

)

 

(25

)%

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

2,275

 

 

 

1,139

 

 

1,136

 

 

100

 

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

 

8,996

 

 

 

3,058

 

 

5,938

 

 

194

 

Other operating (income) expenses

 

 

10,844

 

 

 

13,074

 

 

(2,230

)

 

(17

)

Total expenses

 

$

205,644

 

 

$

260,946

 

$

(55,302

)

 

(21

)%

Income from operations

 

$

24,345

 

 

$

123,489

 

$

(99,144

)

 

(80

)%

Income tax expense

 

 

6,076

 

 

 

29,410

 

 

(23,334

)

 

(79

)

Net income before noncontrolling interests

 

$

18,269

 

 

$

94,079

 

$

(75,810

)

 

(81

)%

Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,658

 

 

 

718

 

 

940

 

 

131

 

Walker & Dunlop net income

 

$

16,611

 

 

$

93,361

 

$

(76,750

)

 

(82

)%

Capital Markets - Discussion of Year-to-Date Results:

  • The decrease in origination fees was primarily the result of a decrease in our overall debt financing volume, partially offset by an increase in Agency debt financing volume as a percentage of overall debt financing volume and the aforementioned $1.9 billion Fannie Mae portfolio that was originated in 2022 with no comparable activity in 2023. The portfolio had a much lower origination fee than is typical for smaller loans.
  • The decrease in MSR income is primarily attributable to a 30% decrease in Agency debt financing volume.
  • The decrease in property sales broker fees was primarily driven by a 70% decrease in property sales volumes.
  • The decrease in net warehouse interest income was primarily due to an inverted yield curve during the first half of 2023. Short-term interest rates upon which we incur interest expense were higher than the long-term mortgage rates upon which we earn interest income.
  • The increase in other revenues was primarily a result of an increase in investment banking revenues, driven by a large transaction closed by our team during the first quarter of 2023.
  • The decrease in personnel expense was primarily driven by a decrease in commissions expense related to lower year over year property sales broker fees and origination fees.
  • The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in both interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate and the balance of our corporate debt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS - SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT

(dollars in thousands)

 

YTD 2023

 

YTD 2022

 

$ Variance

 

% Variance

Origination fees

 

$

522

 

 

$

1,007

 

 

$

(485

)

 

(48

)%

Servicing fees

 

 

152,827

 

 

 

146,941

 

 

 

5,886

 

 

4

 

Investment management fees

 

 

31,482

 

 

 

31,044

 

 

 

438

 

 

1

 

Net warehouse interest income, LHFI

 

 

2,916

 

 

 

2,804

 

 

 

112

 

 

4

 

Escrow earnings and other interest income

 

 

61,161

 

 

 

8,406

 

 

 

52,755

 

 

628

 

Other revenues

 

 

27,128

 

 

 

41,246

 

 

 

(14,118

)

 

(34

)

Total revenues

 

$

276,036

 

 

$

231,448

 

 

$

44,588

 

 

19

%

Personnel

 

$

36,530

 

 

$

34,483

 

 

$

2,047

 

 

6

%

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

107,560

 

 

 

113,362

 

 

 

(5,802

)

 

(5

)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

 

 

(11,509

)

 

 

(14,338

)

 

 

2,829

 

 

(20

)

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

 

20,289

 

 

 

9,064

 

 

 

11,225

 

 

124

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

11,426

 

 

 

10,298

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

11

 

Total expenses

 

$

164,296

 

 

$

152,869

 

 

$

11,427

 

 

7

%

Income from operations

 

$

111,740

 

 

$

78,579

 

 

$

33,161

 

 

42

%

Income tax expense

 

 

27,891

 

 

 

18,715

 

 

 

9,176

 

 

49

 

Net income before noncontrolling interests

 

$

83,849

 

 

$

59,864

 

 

$

23,985

 

 

40

%

Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests

 

 

(2,967

)

 

 

(1,576

)

 

 

(1,391

)

 

88

 

Walker & Dunlop net income

 

$

86,816

 

 

$

61,440

 

 

$

25,376

 

 

41

%

 

Servicing & Asset Management - Discussion of Year-to-Date Results:

  • The $7.6 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by a decrease in the servicing portfolio’s weighted-average servicing fee.
  • Escrow earnings and other interest income increased as a result of higher escrow earnings due to substantially higher short-term interest rates and a slight increase in average escrow balance.
  • Other revenues decreased primarily due to a significant decline prepayment activity, partially offset by an increase in syndication fees from our LIHTC operations.
  • Personnel expense increased largely due to an increase in commissions expense.
  • For both 2023 and 2022, the benefits for credit losses were primarily due to the impact of updating our historical loss rate factor. The updates occurred in the first quarter of each year and resulted in a reduction of the historical loss rate for both 2023 and 2022. Additionally, the change in the forecast-period loss rate during the second quarter of 2022, discussed above, impacted the year-to-date period.
  • The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in both interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate and the balance of our corporate debt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS - CORPORATE

(dollars in thousands)

 

YTD 2023

 

YTD 2022

 

$ Variance

 

% Variance

Other interest income

 

$

5,149

 

 

$

148

 

 

$

5,001

 

 

3,379

%

Other revenues

 

 

187

 

 

 

44,261

 

 

 

(44,074

)

 

(100

)

Total revenues

 

$

5,336

 

 

$

44,409

 

 

$

(39,073

)

 

(88

)%

Personnel

 

$

31,859

 

 

$

34,391

 

 

$

(2,532

)

 

(7

)%

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

3,423

 

 

 

2,754

 

 

 

669

 

 

24

 

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

 

2,999

 

 

 

695

 

 

 

2,304

 

 

332

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

32,523

 

 

 

45,037

 

 

 

(12,514

)

 

(28

)

Total expenses

 

$

70,804

 

 

$

82,877

 

 

$

(12,073

)

 

(15

)%

Income from operations

 

$

(65,468

)

 

$

(38,468

)

 

$

(27,000

)

 

70

%

Income tax expense

 

 

(16,341

)

 

 

(9,162

)

 

 

(7,179

)

 

78

 

Walker & Dunlop net income

 

$

(49,127

)

 

$

(29,306

)

 

$

(19,821

)

 

68

%

Corporate - Discussion of Year-to-Date Results:

  • The increase in other interest income was primarily driven by interest income from our corporate cash balances due to higher short-term interest rates.
  • The decrease in other revenues was primarily driven by a $39.6 million gain from the revaluation of an equity-method investment in connection with an acquisition, a unique transaction in 2022. Additionally, income from equity-method investments decreased.
  • The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in both interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate and the balance of our corporate debt.
  • Other operating expenses decreased primarily due to lower professional fees and reduced travel and entertainment expenses. In the first quarter of 2022, we incurred professional fees associated with an acquisition, with no comparable activity in 2023.




CAPITAL SOURCES AND USES

On August 2, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.63 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2023 to all holders of record of the Company’s restricted and unrestricted common stock as of August 17, 2023.

On January 12, 2023, the Company entered into a lender joinder agreement and amendment to our existing credit agreement that provided for an incremental term loan with a principal amount of $200 million. The incremental term loan bears interest at a rate equal to adjusted Term SOFR plus 3.00% per annum and matures in December 2028. Proceeds from the debt were used to repay $116 million of debt assumed in the Company’s acquisition of Alliant and strengthen its balance sheet for general corporate purposes.

On February 20, 2023, our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock over a 12-month period ending February 23, 2024 (“2023 Share Repurchase Program”). As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $75.0 million of authorized share repurchase capacity remaining under the 2023 Share Repurchase Program.

Any purchases made pursuant to the 2023 Share Repurchase Program will be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

____________________________________________

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, refer to the sections of this press release below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP” and “Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP by Segment.” 

(2)

Adjusted core EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of Adjusted core EPS to Diluted EPS, refer to the sections of this press release below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Adjusted Core EPS Reconciliation.” 

(3)

Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources. 

(4)

Includes debt financing volumes from our interim loan program, our interim loan joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts. 

(5)

Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. 

(6)

MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. 

(7)

MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume. 

(8)

At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio. 

 

For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans. 

(9)

Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur. 

 
 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, readers should use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income and diluted EPS.

Adjusted core net income and adjusted core EPS represent net income adjusted for amortization and depreciation, provision (benefit) for credit losses, net write-offs, the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net, the income statement impact from periodic revaluation and accretion associated with contingent consideration liabilities related to acquired companies, and other one-time adjustments, such as the gain associated with the revaluation of our previously held equity-method investment in connection with an acquisition and one-time benefit to tax expense related to our corporate restructuring and repatriation of intellectual property from an acquired subsidiary. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before income taxes, interest expense on our corporate debt, and amortization and depreciation, adjusted for provision (benefit) for credit losses, net write-offs, stock-based incentive compensation charges, the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net, the write-off of the unamortized balance of premium associated with the repayment of a portion of our corporate debt, and the gain from revaluation of a previously held equity-method investment. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The amounts shown for adjusted EBITDA may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges that are used to determine compliance with financial covenants. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income and adjusted core EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information, provide useful information to investors by offering:

  • the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;
  • the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses; and
  • a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS, refer to the section of this press release below titled “Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP” and “Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP By Segment.”

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited 

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

228,091

 

 

$

188,389

 

 

$

225,949

 

 

$

152,188

 

 

$

151,252

 

Restricted cash

 

21,769

 

 

 

20,504

 

 

 

17,676

 

 

 

40,246

 

 

 

34,361

 

Pledged securities, at fair value

 

170,666

 

 

 

165,081

 

 

 

157,282

 

 

 

151,413

 

 

 

149,560

 

Loans held for sale, at fair value

 

1,303,686

 

 

 

934,991

 

 

 

396,344

 

 

 

2,180,117

 

 

 

931,516

 

Mortgage servicing rights

 

932,131

 

 

 

946,406

 

 

 

975,226

 

 

 

967,770

 

 

 

978,745

 

Goodwill

 

963,710

 

 

 

959,712

 

 

 

959,712

 

 

 

948,164

 

 

 

937,881

 

Other intangible assets

 

189,919

 

 

 

194,208

 

 

 

198,643

 

 

 

202,834

 

 

 

207,024

 

Receivables, net

 

242,397

 

 

 

224,776

 

 

 

202,251

 

 

 

216,963

 

 

 

236,786

 

Committed investments in tax credit equity

 

165,136

 

 

 

207,750

 

 

 

254,154

 

 

 

214,430

 

 

 

187,393

 

Other assets, net

 

589,919

 

 

 

651,235

 

 

 

658,122

 

 

 

928,888

 

 

 

720,254

 

Total assets

$

4,807,424

 

 

$

4,493,052

 

 

$

4,045,359

 

 

$

6,003,013

 

 

$

4,534,772

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warehouse notes payable

$

1,342,187

 

 

$

1,031,277

 

 

$

537,531

 

 

$

2,540,106

 

 

$

1,115,900

 

Notes payable

 

775,995

 

 

 

777,311

 

 

 

704,103

 

 

 

711,107

 

 

 

719,210

 

Allowance for risk-sharing obligations

 

32,410

 

 

 

33,087

 

 

 

44,057

 

 

 

49,658

 

 

 

48,475

 

Commitments to fund investments in tax credit equity

 

156,617

 

 

 

196,522

 

 

 

239,281

 

 

 

198,073

 

 

 

173,740

 

Other liabilities

 

775,718

 

 

 

739,759

 

 

 

803,558

 

 

 

809,366

 

 

 

811,672

 

Total liabilities

$

3,082,927

 

 

$

2,777,956

 

 

$

2,328,530

 

 

$

4,308,310

 

 

$

2,868,997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

$

327

 

 

$

327

 

 

$

323

 

 

$

323

 

 

$

323

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

412,182

 

 

 

405,303

 

 

 

412,636

 

 

 

407,417

 

 

 

403,668

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(1,465

)

 

 

(1,621

)

 

 

(1,568

)

 

 

(1,460

)

 

 

(222

)

Retained earnings

 

1,287,334

 

 

 

1,281,119

 

 

 

1,278,035

 

 

 

1,256,663

 

 

 

1,229,712

 

Total stockholders’ equity

$

1,698,378

 

 

$

1,685,128

 

 

$

1,689,426

 

 

$

1,662,943

 

 

$

1,633,481

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

26,119

 

 

 

29,968

 

 

 

27,403

 

 

 

31,760

 

 

 

32,294

 

Total equity

$

1,724,497

 

 

$

1,715,096

 

 

$

1,716,829

 

 

$

1,694,703

 

 

$

1,665,775

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,807,424

 

 

$

4,493,052

 

 

$

4,045,359

 

 

$

6,003,013

 

 

$

4,534,772

 
 
 
 

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Unaudited 

 

 

Quarterly Trends

 

Six months ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Q2 2023

 

Q1 2023

 

Q4 2022

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net

$

64,968

 

 

$

47,084

 

 

$

72,234

 

 

$

90,858

 

 

$

102,605

 

 

$

112,052

 

 

$

184,915

 

Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income")

 

42,058

 

 

 

30,013

 

 

 

31,790

 

 

 

55,291

 

 

 

51,949

 

 

 

72,071

 

 

 

104,679

 

Servicing fees

 

77,061

 

 

 

75,766

 

 

 

77,275

 

 

 

75,975

 

 

 

74,260

 

 

 

152,827

 

 

 

146,941

 

Property sales broker fees

 

10,345

 

 

 

11,624

 

 

 

20,490

 

 

 

30,308

 

 

 

46,386

 

 

 

21,969

 

 

 

69,784

 

Investment management fees

 

16,309

 

 

 

15,173

 

 

 

24,586

 

 

 

16,301

 

 

 

16,186

 

 

 

31,482

 

 

 

31,044

 

Net warehouse interest income

 

(1,526

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

1,756

 

 

 

3,980

 

 

 

5,268

 

 

 

(1,525

)

 

 

10,041

 

Escrow earnings and other interest income

 

35,386

 

 

 

30,924

 

 

 

26,147

 

 

 

18,129

 

 

 

6,751

 

 

 

66,310

 

 

 

8,554

 

Other revenues

 

28,014

 

 

 

28,161

 

 

 

28,572

 

 

 

24,769

 

 

 

37,443

 

 

 

56,175

 

 

 

104,334

 

Total revenues

$

272,615

 

 

$

238,746

 

 

$

282,850

 

 

$

315,611

 

 

$

340,848

 

 

$

511,361

 

 

$

660,292

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

$

133,305

 

 

$

118,613

 

 

$

137,758

 

 

$

157,059

 

 

$

168,368

 

 

$

251,918

 

 

$

312,549

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

56,292

 

 

 

56,966

 

 

 

57,930

 

 

 

59,846

 

 

 

61,103

 

 

 

113,258

 

 

 

117,255

 

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

 

(734

)

 

 

(10,775

)

 

 

1,142

 

 

 

1,218

 

 

 

(4,840

)

 

 

(11,509

)

 

 

(14,338

)

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

17,010

 

 

 

15,274

 

 

 

12,110

 

 

 

9,306

 

 

 

6,412

 

 

 

32,284

 

 

 

12,817

 

Other operating expenses

 

30,730

 

 

 

24,063

 

 

 

26,736

 

 

 

33,991

 

 

 

36,195

 

 

 

54,793

 

 

 

68,409

 

Total expenses

$

236,603

 

 

$

204,141

 

 

$

235,676

 

 

$

261,420

 

 

$

267,238

 

 

$

440,744

 

 

$

496,692

 

Income from operations

$

36,012

 

 

$

34,605

 

 

$

47,174

 

 

$

54,191

 

 

$

73,610

 

 

$

70,617

 

 

$

163,600

 

Income tax expense

 

10,491

 

 

 

7,135

 

 

 

9,539

 

 

 

7,532

 

 

 

19,503

 

 

 

17,626

 

 

 

38,963

 

Net income before noncontrolling interests

$

25,521

 

 

$

27,470

 

 

$

37,635

 

 

$

46,659

 

 

$

54,107

 

 

$

52,991

 

 

$

124,637

 

Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests

 

(2,114

)

 

 

805

 

 

 

(3,857

)

 

 

(174

)

 

 

(179

)

 

 

(1,309

)

 

 

(858

)

Walker & Dunlop net income

$

27,635

 

 

$

26,665

 

 

$

41,492

 

 

$

46,833

 

 

$

54,286

 

 

$

54,300

 

 

$

125,495

 

Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on pledged available-for-sale securities, net of taxes

 

156

 

 

 

(53

)

 

 

(108

)

 

 

(1,238

)

 

 

(1,810

)

 

 

103

 

 

 

(2,780

)

Walker & Dunlop comprehensive income

$

27,791

 

 

$

26,612

 

 

$

41,384

 

 

$

45,595

 

 

$

52,476

 

 

$

54,403

 

 

$

122,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Tax Rate

 

29

%

 

 

21

%

 

 

20

%

 

 

14

%

 

 

26

%

 

 

25

%

 

 

24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

1.41

 

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

3.77

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

0.82

 

 

 

0.79

 

 

 

1.24

 

 

 

1.40

 

 

 

1.61

 

 

 

1.61

 

 

 

3.73

 

Cash dividends paid per common share

 

0.63

 

 

 

0.63

 

 

 

0.60

 

 

 

0.60

 

 

 

0.60

 

 

 

0.63

 

 

 

0.60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted-average shares outstanding

 

32,695

 

 

 

32,529

 

 

 

32,361

 

 

 

32,290

 

 

 

32,388

 

 

 

32,612

 

 

 

32,304

 

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

 

32,851

 

 

 

32,816

 

 

 

32,675

 

 

 

32,620

 

 

 

32,694

 

 

 

32,834

 

 

 

32,657

 

 
 
 
 

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA
Unaudited 

 

 

Quarterly Trends

 

Six months ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2023

 

Q1 2023

 

Q4 2022

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

2023

 

2022

Transaction Volume:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Components of Debt Financing Volume

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fannie Mae

$

2,230,952

 

 

$

1,358,708

 

 

$

994,590

 

 

$

3,038,788

 

 

$

3,918,400

 

 

$

3,589,660

 

 

$

5,916,774

 

Freddie Mac

 

1,212,887

 

 

 

975,737

 

 

 

2,305,826

 

 

 

1,885,492

 

 

 

1,141,034

 

 

 

2,188,624

 

 

 

2,128,883

 

Ginnie Mae - HUD

 

147,773

 

 

 

127,599

 

 

 

186,784

 

 

 

338,054

 

 

 

201,483

 

 

 

275,372

 

 

 

593,176

 

Brokered (1)

 

3,316,223

 

 

 

2,363,754

 

 

 

4,375,704

 

 

 

6,601,244

 

 

 

9,258,490

 

 

 

5,679,977

 

 

 

14,901,571

 

Principal Lending and Investing (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

31,512

 

 

 

62,015

 

 

 

131,551

 

 

 

 

 

 

245,571

 

Total Debt Financing Volume

$

6,907,835

 

 

$

4,825,798

 

 

$

7,894,416

 

 

$

11,925,593

 

 

$

14,650,958

 

 

$

11,733,633

 

 

$

23,785,975

 

Property Sales Volume

 

1,504,383

 

 

 

1,894,682

 

 

 

3,315,287

 

 

 

4,993,615

 

 

 

7,892,062

 

 

 

3,399,065

 

 

 

11,423,752

 

Total Transaction Volume

$

8,412,218

 

 

$

6,720,480

 

 

$

11,209,703

 

 

$

16,919,208

 

 

$

22,543,020

 

 

$

15,132,698

 

 

$

35,209,727

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key Performance Metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

 

13

%

 

 

14

%

 

 

17

%

 

 

17

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

14

%

 

 

25

%

Return on equity

 

7

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

16

 

Walker & Dunlop net income

$

27,635

 

 

$

26,665

 

 

$

41,492

 

 

$

46,833

 

 

$

54,286

 

 

$

54,300

 

 

$

125,495

 

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

 

70,501

 

 

 

67,975

 

 

 

92,625

 

 

 

74,990

 

 

 

94,844

 

 

 

138,476

 

 

 

157,480

 

Diluted EPS

 

0.82

 

 

 

0.79

 

 

 

1.24

 

 

 

1.40

 

 

 

1.61

 

 

 

1.61

 

 

 

3.73

 

Adjusted core EPS (4)

 

0.98

 

 

 

1.17

 

 

 

1.41

 

 

 

1.41

 

 

 

1.74

 

 

 

2.14

 

 

 

2.83

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel expenses

 

49

%

 

 

50

%

 

 

49

%

 

 

50

%

 

 

49

%

 

 

49

%

 

 

47

%

Other operating expenses

 

11

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

10

 

Key Revenue Metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Origination fee margin (5)

 

0.93

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

0.76

%

 

 

0.71

%

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

0.78

%

MSR margin (6)

 

0.61

 

 

 

0.62

 

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

0.61

 

 

 

0.44

 

Agency MSR margin (7)

 

1.17

 

 

 

1.22

 

 

 

0.91

 

 

 

1.05

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

1.19

 

 

 

1.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market capitalization at period end

$

2,586,519

 

 

$

2,489,200

 

 

$

2,542,476

 

 

$

2,708,162

 

 

$

3,113,884

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closing share price at period end

$

79.09

 

 

$

76.17

 

 

$

78.48

 

 

$

83.73

 

 

$

96.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average headcount

 

1,385

 

 

 

1,440

 

 

 

1,464

 

 

 

1,452

 

 

 

1,406

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Components of Servicing Portfolio (end of period):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fannie Mae

$

61,356,554

 

 

$

59,890,444

 

 

$

59,226,168

 

 

$

58,426,446

 

 

$

57,122,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Freddie Mac

 

38,287,200

 

 

 

38,184,798

 

 

 

37,819,256

 

 

 

37,241,471

 

 

 

36,886,666

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ginnie Mae - HUD

 

10,246,632

 

 

 

10,027,781

 

 

 

9,868,453

 

 

 

9,634,111

 

 

 

9,570,012

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brokered (8)

 

16,684,115

 

 

 

16,285,391

 

 

 

16,013,143

 

 

 

15,224,581

 

 

 

15,190,315

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal Lending and Investing (9)

 

71,680

 

 

 

187,505

 

 

 

206,835

 

 

 

251,815

 

 

 

252,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Servicing Portfolio

$

126,646,181

 

 

$

124,575,919

 

 

$

123,133,855

 

 

$

120,778,424

 

 

$

119,021,507

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets under management (10)

 

16,903,055

 

 

 

16,654,566

 

 

 

16,748,449

 

 

 

17,017,355

 

 

 

16,692,556

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Managed Portfolio

$

143,549,236

 

 

$

141,230,485

 

 

$

139,882,304

 

 

$

137,795,779

 

 

$

135,714,063

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key Servicing Portfolio Metrics (end of period):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Custodial escrow account balance (in billions)

$

2.8

 

 

$

2.2

 

 

$

2.7

 

 

$

3.1

 

 

$

2.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points)

 

24.3

 

 

 

24.3

 

 

 

24.5

 

 

 

24.7

 

 

 

24.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years)

 

8.6

 

 

 

8.7

 

 

 

8.8

 

 

 

8.9

 

 

 

8.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

____________________________________________

(1)

Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources.

(2)

Includes debt financing volumes from our interim lending platform, our interim lending joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts.

(3)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, refer to the section above titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(4)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted core EPS, refer to the section above titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(5)

Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.

(6)

MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.

(7)

MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume.

(8)

Brokered loans serviced primarily for life insurance companies.

(9)

Consists of interim loans not managed for our interim loan joint venture.

(10)

Alliant & WDIP assets under management and interim loans serviced for our interim loan joint venture. 

 
 
 
 

KEY CREDIT METRICS
Unaudited 

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2023

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

Risk-sharing servicing portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fannie Mae Full Risk

$

52,383,701

 

 

$

50,713,349

 

 

$

50,046,219

 

 

$

49,241,243

 

 

$

47,461,520

 

Fannie Mae Modified Risk

 

8,947,292

 

 

 

9,170,127

 

 

 

9,172,626

 

 

 

9,177,094

 

 

 

9,651,421

 

Freddie Mac Modified Risk

 

23,515

 

 

 

23,515

 

 

 

23,615

 

 

 

23,615

 

 

 

23,715

 

Total risk-sharing servicing portfolio

$

61,354,508

 

 

$

59,906,991

 

 

$

59,242,460

 

 

$

58,441,952

 

 

$

57,136,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fannie Mae No Risk

$

25,561

 

 

$

6,968

 

 

$

7,323

 

 

$

8,109

 

 

$

9,473

 

Freddie Mac No Risk

 

38,263,685

 

 

 

38,161,283

 

 

 

37,795,641

 

 

 

37,217,856

 

 

 

36,862,951

 

GNMA - HUD No Risk

 

10,246,632

 

 

 

10,027,781

 

 

 

9,868,453

 

 

 

9,634,111

 

 

 

9,570,012

 

Brokered

 

16,684,115

 

 

 

16,285,391

 

 

 

16,013,143

 

 

 

15,224,581

 

 

 

15,190,315

 

Total non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio

$

65,219,993

 

 

$

64,481,423

 

 

$

63,684,560

 

 

$

62,084,657

 

 

$

61,632,751

 

Total loans serviced for others

$

126,574,501

 

 

$

124,388,414

 

 

$

122,927,020

 

 

$

120,526,609

 

 

$

118,769,407

 

Interim loans (full risk) servicing portfolio

 

71,680

 

 

 

187,505

 

 

 

206,835

 

 

 

251,815

 

 

 

252,100

 

Total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance

$

126,646,181

 

 

$

124,575,919

 

 

$

123,133,855

 

 

$

120,778,424

 

 

$

119,021,507

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interim Loan Joint Venture Managed Loans (1)

$

895,491

 

 

$

894,829

 

 

$

892,808

 

 

$

900,037

 

 

$

899,287

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At-risk servicing portfolio (2)

$

56,430,098

 

 

$

54,898,461

 

 

$

54,232,979

 

 

$

53,430,615

 

 

$

51,905,985

 

Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (3)

 

11,346,580

 

 

 

11,132,473

 

 

 

10,993,596

 

 

 

10,826,654

 

 

 

10,525,093

 

Defaulted loans

 

36,983

 

 

 

36,983

 

 

 

36,983

 

 

 

78,203

 

 

 

78,659

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Defaulted loans as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio

 

0.07

%

 

 

0.07

%

 

 

0.07

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.15

%

Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.09

 

Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of maximum exposure

 

0.29

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.46

 

 

 

0.46

 

____________________________________________

(1)

This balance consists entirely of interim loan joint venture managed loans. We indirectly share in a portion of the risk of loss associated with interim loan joint venture managed loans through our 15% equity ownership in the joint venture. We had no exposure to risk of loss for the loans serviced directly for our interim loan joint venture partner. The balance of this line is included as a component of assets under management in the Supplemental Operating Data table.

(2)

At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio. For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans.

(3)

Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur.

 
 
 
 

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
Unaudited 

 

 

Quarterly Trends

 

Six months ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

(in thousands)

Q2 2023

 

Q1 2023

 

Q4 2022

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

2023

 

2022

Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Walker & Dunlop Net Income

$

27,635

 

 

$

26,665

 

 

$

41,492

 

 

$

46,833

 

 

$

54,286

 

 

$

54,300

 

 

$

125,495

 

Income tax expense

 

10,491

 

 

 

7,135

 

 

 

9,539

 

 

 

7,532

 

 

 

19,503

 

 

 

17,626

 

 

 

38,963

 

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

17,010

 

 

 

15,274

 

 

 

12,110

 

 

 

9,306

 

 

 

6,412

 

 

 

32,284

 

 

 

12,817

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

56,292

 

 

 

56,966

 

 

 

57,930

 

 

 

59,846

 

 

 

61,103

 

 

 

113,258

 

 

 

117,255

 

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

 

(734

)

 

 

(10,775

)

 

 

1,142

 

 

 

1,218

 

 

 

(4,840

)

 

 

(11,509

)

 

 

(14,338

)

Net write-offs (1)

 

(6,033

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,631

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,033

)

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

7,898

 

 

 

7,143

 

 

 

6,833

 

 

 

5,546

 

 

 

10,329

 

 

 

15,041

 

 

 

21,608

 

Gain from revaluation of previously held equity-method investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(39,641

)

Write off of unamortized premium from corporate debt repayment

 

 

 

 

(4,420

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,420

)

 

 

 

Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net

 

(42,058

)

 

 

(30,013

)

 

 

(31,790

)

 

 

(55,291

)

 

 

(51,949

)

 

 

(72,071

)

 

 

(104,679

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

70,501

 

 

$

67,975

 

 

$

92,625

 

 

$

74,990

 

 

$

94,844

 

 

$

138,476

 

 

$

157,480

 

____________________________________________

(1)

The net write-off in 2023 is related to a loan held for investment that was charged off during the second quarter of 2023.

 
 
 
 

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP BY SEGMENT
Unaudited

 

 

Capital Markets

 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Six months ended

June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

Walker & Dunlop Net Income

$

16,107

 

 

$

50,259

 

 

$

16,611

 

 

$

93,361

 

Income tax expense

 

5,572

 

 

 

17,499

 

 

 

6,076

 

 

 

29,410

 

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

4,727

 

 

 

1,535

 

 

 

8,996

 

 

 

3,058

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

1,089

 

 

 

1,083

 

 

 

2,275

 

 

 

1,139

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

4,229

 

 

 

4,403

 

 

 

9,092

 

 

 

9,075

 

Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net

 

(42,058

)

 

 

(51,949

)

 

 

(72,071

)

 

 

(104,679

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(10,334

)

 

$

22,830

 

 

$

(29,021

)

 

$

31,364

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing & Asset Management

 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Six months ended

June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

Walker & Dunlop Net Income

$

35,732

 

 

$

33,367

 

 

$

86,816

 

 

$

61,440

 

Income tax expense

 

14,787

 

 

 

11,175

 

 

 

27,891

 

 

 

18,715

 

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

10,707

 

 

 

4,528

 

 

 

20,289

 

 

 

9,064

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

53,550

 

 

 

58,469

 

 

 

107,560

 

 

 

113,362

 

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

 

(734

)

 

 

(4,840

)

 

 

(11,509

)

 

 

(14,338

)

Net write-offs (1)

 

(6,033

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,033

)

 

 

 

Write-off of unamortized premium from corporate debt repayment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,420

)