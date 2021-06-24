Walker & Dunlop : Adds Top Property Sales Team in Denver, Colorado

BETHESDA, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired Managing Directors Matt Barnett, David Potarf, and Dan Woodward and Senior Director Jake Young to its property sales team in one of the strongest performing markets in the country, Denver, Colorado.

Executive Vice President of WDIS Kris Mikkelsen commented, "Adding Matt, David, Dan and Jake to our team is a huge win for W&D! We enter the Denver and Mountain West markets with a prolific team that has a fantastic track record with institutional and middle market clients across the country. We remain focused on growing our annual multifamily property sales volume to over $25 billion by 2025, and the addition of this team adds momentum to our recruiting efforts that have allowed us to enter seven key markets over the past twelve months."

"We are very excited to join Walker & Dunlop's growing property sales platform," stated Mr. Barnett. "The company's leadership position in the multifamily industry as the #1 capital provider, combined with its market-leading technology and well-respected brand, will be hugely beneficial to our business and clients. We are eager to begin growing the WDIS presence in Denver and the Mountain West."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Messrs. Barnett, Potarf, Woodward, and Young were part of the Capital Markets group at CBRE where they focused on multifamily investment sales in the Denver region for institutional and private clients. The team members have an average of twenty years of experience in the commercial real estate industry and has closed a cumulative $12.8 billion of transaction volume during their careers.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

