WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

(WD)
Walker & Dunlop : Releases Latest Multifamily Market Analysis Report

04/14/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
BETHESDA, Md., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. published the latest edition of its Multifamily Outlook, a quarterly report providing up-to-date discussion of macroeconomic trends and insights impacting the multifamily space. This Spring edition explores the booming single-family rental (SFR) and build-for-rent (BFR) markets -- which are positioned to grow faster than office, retail, storage, and hospitality.

The report features an in depth analysis of the Chicago and other Midwest markets, plus additional articles and insights from industry changemakers – and Walker & Dunlop partners -- who are altering the fabric of our communities. The topics and leaders include:

  • Suzanne Hillman, President & CEO of Southern Management Companies, shares how building a $5 billion commercial real estate portfolio began with mastering the art of drywalling—and a distinctive approach to finding opportunities and realizing potential
  • John Rice, Founder and CEO of Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) and creator of the new Black Equity at Work Certification, outlines how his organization is creating a new reference standard for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the business community
  • Katy Sherratt, CEO of Back On My Feet, discusses her work to end chronic homelessness and the transformative power of 5:30 AM runs

Download the full report here.

As the #1 provider of capital to the multifamily market, Walker & Dunlop sees many reasons to remain optimistic about the health of the commercial real estate market, with a number of trends indicating that the multifamily asset class in particular will remain strong. As we track recovery from the pandemic, we are keeping a close eye on economic indicators and industry leaders impacting the multifamily industry.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1,000+ professionals in 38 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-releases-latest-multifamily-market-analysis-report-301269228.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
