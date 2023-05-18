|
|
|
WalkMe : 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
May 18th, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
Disclaimer
WalkMe Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 03:09:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on WALKME LTD.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
272 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
-64,5 M
-
-
|Net cash 2023
|
202 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|-11,9x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
863 M
863 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,43x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,33x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 200
|Free-Float
|93,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Last Close Price
|9,78 $
|Average target price
|13,06 $
|Spread / Average Target
|33,6%