    WKME   IL0011765851

WALKME LTD.

(WKME)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-18 pm EDT
9.780 USD   +5.73%
05/18Walkme : 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
PU
05/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on WalkMe to $10 From $11, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
05/18BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on WalkMe to $10.50 From $11, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
WalkMe : 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

05/18/2023 | 11:10pm EDT
18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
May 18th, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT

Attachments

Disclaimer

WalkMe Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 03:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 272 M - -
Net income 2023 -64,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 863 M 863 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
EV / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 93,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,78 $
Average target price 13,06 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Adika Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hagit Hana Ynon Chief Financial Officer
Michele Bettencourt Chairman
Roy Saar Independent Director
Rory T. O'Driscoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALKME LTD.-12.52%816
VMWARE, INC.0.42%53 582
ZSCALER, INC.6.14%17 236
MONDAY.COM LTD.23.40%7 187
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED33.62%3 061
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.46%520
