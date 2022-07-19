WalkMe : Greisy Flores of Nestlé talks digital adoption with Intelligent CXO

We at WalkMe were very excited to see our customer and digital adoption advocate, Greisy Flores of Nestlé, on the cover of the UK's Intelligent CXO.

In the article, Greisy talks about leading change that supports a culture of learning, why data is critical to driving outcomes and engaging employees, and why Nestlé chose WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform to support its digital adoption needs.

"One thing is clear, there is no digital transformation without people. We need them to adopt and use the new tools and processes to improve productivity and our job is to build solutions that make it easier for them to do that."

Greisy Flores,Senior Global Product Manager of the Digital Adoption Platform at Nestlé

Implementing an effective digital adoption strategy, such as Greisy has done at Nestlé, enables organizations to deliver on their business goals - the outcomes for which they bought their software.

Get the most out of your software investments and achieve your business goals with WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform.

Thank you, Intelligent CXO for choosing Greisy for your cover. She is a wealth of knowledge and a true digital adoption trailblazer.

Check out the full article here