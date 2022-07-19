Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. WalkMe Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKME   IL0011765851

WALKME LTD.

(WKME)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
8.910 USD   -0.56%
03:04aWALKME : Greisy Flores of Nestlé talks digital adoption with Intelligent CXO
PU
07/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts WalkMe Price Target to $14 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/07Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target for WalkMe to $16 From $18, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WalkMe : Greisy Flores of Nestlé talks digital adoption with Intelligent CXO

07/19/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
By WalkMe Team
Updated July 19, 2022

We at WalkMe were very excited to see our customer and digital adoption advocate, Greisy Flores of Nestlé, on the cover of the UK's Intelligent CXO.

In the article, Greisy talks about leading change that supports a culture of learning, why data is critical to driving outcomes and engaging employees, and why Nestlé chose WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform to support its digital adoption needs.

"One thing is clear, there is no digital transformation without people. We need them to adopt and use the new tools and processes to improve productivity and our job is to build solutions that make it easier for them to do that."

Greisy Flores,
Senior Global Product Manager of the Digital Adoption Platform at Nestlé

Implementing an effective digital adoption strategy, such as Greisy has done at Nestlé, enables organizations to deliver on their business goals - the outcomes for which they bought their software.

Get the most out of your software investments and achieve your business goals with WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform.

Thank you, Intelligent CXO for choosing Greisy for your cover. She is a wealth of knowledge and a true digital adoption trailblazer.

Check out the full article here

Share

WalkMe Team
WalkMe pioneered the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) for organizations to utilize the full potential of their digital assets. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning and contextual guidance, WalkMe adds a dynamic user interface layer to raise the digital literacy of all users.

Disclaimer

WalkMe Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 252 M - -
Net income 2022 -108 M - -
Net cash 2022 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 753 M 753 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 210
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart WALKME LTD.
Duration : Period :
WalkMe Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,91 $
Average target price 16,75 $
Spread / Average Target 88,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Adika Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Sweary President & Director
Andrew Casey Chief Financial Officer
Nir Nahum Chief Technology Officer
Ofer Karp Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALKME LTD.-54.61%753
ZSCALER, INC.-53.06%21 183
MONDAY.COM LTD.-70.58%4 162
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-17.87%1 656
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-40.27%600
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.1.61%282