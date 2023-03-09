|
WalkMe : Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
March 8th, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST
Disclaimer
WalkMe Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 05:41:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about WALKME LTD.
Analyst Recommendations on WALKME LTD.
|Sales 2022
|
244 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
-102 M
-
-
|Net cash 2022
|
263 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-8,41x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
|
875 M
875 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,51x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,50x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|97,8%
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Last Close Price
|10,35 $
|Average target price
|13,88 $
|Spread / Average Target
|34,1%