    WKME   IL0011765851

WALKME LTD.

(WKME)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
10.35 USD   +0.88%
12:42aWalkme : Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
PU
03/08Transcript : WalkMe Ltd. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-08-2023 01:30 PM
CI
03/06Walkme : The JMP Securities Technology Conference
PU
WalkMe : Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

03/09/2023 | 12:42am EST
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
March 8th, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST

Attachments

Disclaimer

WalkMe Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 05:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 244 M - -
Net income 2022 -102 M - -
Net cash 2022 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 875 M 875 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 10,35 $
Average target price 13,88 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Managers and Directors
Dan Adika Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hagit Hana Ynon Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Operations
Michele Bettencourt Chairman
Nir Nahum Chief Technology Officer
Ofer Karp Executive Vice President-Engineering
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALKME LTD.-7.42%875
VMWARE, INC.-2.75%51 230
ZSCALER, INC.5.34%17 000
MONDAY.COM LTD.19.28%6 561
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED16.75%2 750
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.08%600