Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. WalkMe Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKME   IL0011765851

WALKME LTD.

(WKME)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
9.690 USD   +0.62%
03/06Walkme : The JMP Securities Technology Conference
PU
02/22WalkMe to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
02/17Citigroup Adjusts WalkMe's Price Target to $12 From $11, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WalkMe : The JMP Securities Technology Conference

03/06/2023 | 11:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The JMP Securities Technology Conference
March 6th, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST

Attachments

Disclaimer

WalkMe Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 04:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WALKME LTD.
03/06Walkme : The JMP Securities Technology Conference
PU
02/22WalkMe to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
02/17Citigroup Adjusts WalkMe's Price Target to $12 From $11, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/16Goldman Sachs Raises WalkMe's Price Target to $13 From $12, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/16BMO Capital Raises WalkMe's Price Target to $13 From $10.50, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
02/16Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on WalkMe to $13 From $12, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
02/16Morgan Stanley Trims WalkMe's Price Target to $11 From $12, Maintains Equalweight Ratin..
MT
02/15WalkMe Narrows Loss in Q4, Revenue Rises; Names Hagit Ynon CFO
MT
02/15Transcript : WalkMe Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
02/15Walkme : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALKME LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 244 M - -
Net income 2022 -102 M - -
Net cash 2022 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 819 M 819 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart WALKME LTD.
Duration : Period :
WalkMe Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,69 $
Average target price 13,88 $
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Adika Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hagit Hana Ynon Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Operations
Michele Bettencourt Chairman
Nir Nahum Chief Technology Officer
Ofer Karp Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALKME LTD.-13.86%814
VMWARE, INC.-3.16%50 731
ZSCALER, INC.6.56%17 196
MONDAY.COM LTD.28.10%7 046
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED18.59%2 766
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.54%623