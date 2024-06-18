14:00/US: Apr Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales
20:00/US: Apr Treasury International Capital Data
20:30/US: API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
23:50/JPN: May Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month
Expected Earnings for Tuesday
America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT) is expected to report $0.20 for 4Q.
Andrew Peller Ltd - Class A (ADW.A.T,ADW.B.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
BowFlex Inc (BFXXQ) is expected to report $-0.06 for 4Q.
Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) is expected to report $-0.17 for 1Q.
Drive Shack Inc (DSHK) is expected to report $-0.06 for 1Q.
Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) is expected to report for 3Q.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc (FRTX) is expected to report $-0.19 for 1Q.
Helix BioPharma Corp (HBP.T,HBPCF) is expected to report for 3Q.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) is expected to report for 1Q.
Invitae Corp (NVTAQ) is expected to report $-0.45 for 1Q.
JW Mays Inc (MAYS) is expected to report for 3Q.
KB Home (KBH) is expected to report $1.80 for 2Q.
Patterson Cos Inc (PDCO) is expected to report $0.75 for 4Q.
Pure Bioscience Inc (PURE) is expected to report for 3Q.
Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) is expected to report for 3Q.
Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) is expected to report.
Silver Bull Resources is expected to report for 2Q.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNOA) is expected to report for 4Q.
Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) is expected to report for 1Q.
Wall Financial is expected to report for 1Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Aerovate Therapeutics Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Aerovate Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
Best Buy Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Brighthouse Financial Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Builders FirstSource Cut to Hold From Buy by Zelman & Assoc
Corning Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Fox Advisors
Fate Therapeutics Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Greif Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
ICU Medical Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Keurig Dr Pepper Raised to Hold From Sell by Truist Securities
Louisiana-Pacific Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
MSC Industrial Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital
MSC Industrial Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Newmont Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Public Service Enterprise Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim
Toll Brothers Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs
Union Pacific Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital
