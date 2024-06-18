June 18, 2024 at 06:14 am EDT

14:00/US: Apr Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales

20:00/US: Apr Treasury International Capital Data

20:30/US: API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

23:50/JPN: May Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Tuesday

America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT) is expected to report $0.20 for 4Q.

Andrew Peller Ltd - Class A (ADW.A.T,ADW.B.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

BowFlex Inc (BFXXQ) is expected to report $-0.06 for 4Q.

Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) is expected to report $-0.17 for 1Q.

Drive Shack Inc (DSHK) is expected to report $-0.06 for 1Q.

Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) is expected to report for 3Q.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc (FRTX) is expected to report $-0.19 for 1Q.

Helix BioPharma Corp (HBP.T,HBPCF) is expected to report for 3Q.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) is expected to report for 1Q.

Invitae Corp (NVTAQ) is expected to report $-0.45 for 1Q.

JW Mays Inc (MAYS) is expected to report for 3Q.

KB Home (KBH) is expected to report $1.80 for 2Q.

Patterson Cos Inc (PDCO) is expected to report $0.75 for 4Q.

Pure Bioscience Inc (PURE) is expected to report for 3Q.

Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) is expected to report for 3Q.

Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) is expected to report.

Silver Bull Resources is expected to report for 2Q.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNOA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) is expected to report for 1Q.

Wall Financial is expected to report for 1Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Aerovate Therapeutics Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Aerovate Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

Best Buy Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Brighthouse Financial Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Builders FirstSource Cut to Hold From Buy by Zelman & Assoc

Corning Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Fox Advisors

Fate Therapeutics Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Greif Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

ICU Medical Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Keurig Dr Pepper Raised to Hold From Sell by Truist Securities

Louisiana-Pacific Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

MSC Industrial Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

MSC Industrial Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Newmont Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Public Service Enterprise Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim

Toll Brothers Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs

Union Pacific Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-24 0613ET