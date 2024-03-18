Between March 11 and March 15 2024 Wall To Wall Group AB (LEI code 549300WMZQS7HLNYQB09) ("Wall To Wall") has repurchased in total 4 550 own shares of series A (ISIN: SE0016075246) as part of the repurchase program resolved by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,381,729 own shares of series A for a total maximum amount of SEK 125,000,000 that Wall To Wall announced on 22 December 2023.

Wall to Wall Group's ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) March 11 800 79.7370 63 790 March 12 1000 80.8810 80 881 March 13 950 81.8886 77 794 March 14 900 81.6000 73 440 March 15 900 82.0000 73 800

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on behalf of Wall To Wall. Following the above acquisitions, Wall To Wall's holding of own shares of series A amounts to 55 257 as of March 15 2024. The total number of shares in Wall to Wall as of the date of this notice amounts to 13,817,291, of which 11,817,291 consist of shares of series A and 2,000,000 consist of shares of series B.

Full details of the transactions carried out under Article 5(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 are attached to this press release.