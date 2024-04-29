Wall to Wall : REPURCHASES OF SHARES BY WALL TO WALL GROUP AB DURING WEEK 17, 2024
April 29, 2024 at 02:09 am EDT
Published: 2024-04-29 08:00:00 CEST
Wall to Wall Group AB
Changes in company's own shares
REPURCHASES OF SHARES BY WALL TO WALL GROUP AB DURING WEEK 17, 2024
Between April 22 and April 26 2024 Wall To Wall Group AB (LEI code 549300WMZQS7HLNYQB09) ("Wall To Wall") has repurchased in total 2 700 own shares of series A (ISIN: SE0016075246) as part of the repurchase program resolved by the Board.
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,317 372 own shares of series A for a total maximum amount of SEK 120,000,000 that Wall To Wall announced on April 15 2024.
Wall to Wall Group's ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price per day (SEK)
Total daily transaction value (SEK)
April 22
800
79.0000
63 200
April 23
500
79.0000
39 500
April 24
500
77.8000
38 900
April 25
500
77.0000
38 500
April 26
400
76.2000
30 480
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on behalf of Wall To Wall. Following the above acquisitions, Wall To Wall's holding of own shares of series A amounts to 68 279 as of April 26 2024. The total number of shares in Wall to Wall as of the date of this notice amounts to 13,817,291, of which 11,817,291 consist of shares of series A and 2,000,000 consist of shares of series B.
Full details of the transactions carried out under Article 5(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 are attached to this press release.
About Wall to Wall Group AB
Wall to Wall's operations are mainly conducted via the subsidiary Wall to Wall, which is active within property related pipe flushing and relining. Wall to Wall's customers mainly consist of commercial property managers and housing cooperatives. Wall to Wall Group has a clear growth strategy with a focus on both acquisitions and organic growth, including through greenfieldings in new locations. The head office is located in Stockholm.
Wall To Wall Group AB, formerly Tebede AB is a Sweden-based holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary Spolargruppen, specializes in pipe collection, pipe flushing, maintenance and sealing of ventilation ducts, as well as other complementary and related services that are sold and performed in the same market channels, such as geothermal solutions in apartment buildings. Its customers are property owners, mainly commercial managers of homes and premises, public utilities and housing associations. The Company has its focus on both acquisitions and organic growth, including through establishments in new locations. The Company operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.