Published: 2024-06-03 08:00:00 CEST
Wall to Wall Group AB
Changes in company's own shares
REPURCHASES OF SHARES BY WALL TO WALL GROUP AB DURING WEEK 22, 2024

Between Maj 27 and May 31 2024 Wall To Wall Group AB (LEI code 549300WMZQS7HLNYQB09) ("Wall To Wall") has repurchased in total 11 385 own shares of series A (ISIN: SE0016075246) as part of the repurchase program resolved by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,317 372 own shares of series A for a total maximum amount of SEK 120,000,000 that Wall To Wall announced on April 15 2024.

Wall to Wall Group's ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK)
May 27 1 883 70.9168 133 536
May 28 3 102 73.0774 226 686
May 30 3 200 74.8249 239 440
May 31 3 200 71.7188 229 500

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on behalf of Wall To Wall. Following the above acquisitions, Wall To Wall's holding of own shares of series A amounts to 102 908 as of May 31 2024. The total number of shares in Wall to Wall as of the date of this notice amounts to 13,817,291, of which 11,817,291 consist of shares of series A and 2,000,000 consist of shares of series B.

Full details of the transactions carried out under Article 5(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 are attached to this press release.

Contacts
Linus Marmstedt, Acting CFO
+46 768 08 03 01
linus.marmstedt@walltowallgroup.com

About Wall to Wall Group AB
Wall to Wall's operations are mainly conducted via the subsidiary Wall to Wall, which is active within property related pipe flushing and relining. Wall to Wall's customers mainly consist of commercial property managers and housing cooperatives. Wall to Wall Group has a clear growth strategy with a focus on both acquisitions and organic growth, including through greenfieldings in new locations. The head office is located in Stockholm.

