Between June 3 and June 7 2024 Wall To Wall Group AB (LEI code 549300WMZQS7HLNYQB09) ("Wall To Wall") has repurchased in total 11 600 own shares of series A (ISIN: SE0016075246) as part of the repurchase program resolved by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,317 372 own shares of series A for a total maximum amount of SEK 120,000,000 that Wall To Wall announced on April 15 2024.

Wall to Wall Group's ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) June 3 3 200 81.7088 261 468 June 4 3 200 83.1014 265 924 June 5 3 200 85.9959 275 187 June 7 2 000 84.5000 169 000

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on behalf of Wall To Wall. Following the above acquisitions, Wall To Wall's holding of own shares of series A amounts to 114 508 as of June 7, 2024. The total number of shares in Wall to Wall as of the date of this notice amounts to 13,817,291, of which 11,817,291 consist of shares of series A and 2,000,000 consist of shares of series B.

Full details of the transactions carried out under Article 5(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 are attached to this press release.