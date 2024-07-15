Between July 8 and July 12 2024 Wall To Wall Group AB (LEI code 549300WMZQS7HLNYQB09) ("Wall To Wall") has repurchased in total 8 450 own shares of series A (ISIN: SE0016075246) as part of the repurchase program resolved by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,317 372 own shares of series A for a total maximum amount of SEK 120,000,000 that Wall To Wall announced on April 15 2024.

Wall to Wall Group's ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) July 8 1 700 80.4941 136 840 July 9 1 750 78.3153 137 052 July 10 1 700 78.6118 133 640 July 11 1 650 80.0000 132 000 July 12 1 650 77.6000 128 040

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on behalf of Wall To Wall. Following the above acquisitions, Wall To Wall's holding of own shares of series A amounts to 157 365 as of July 12, 2024. The total number of shares in Wall to Wall as of the date of this notice amounts to 13,817,291, of which 11,817,291 consist of shares of series A and 2,000,000 consist of shares of series B.

Full details of the transactions carried out under Article 5(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 are attached to this press release.