  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Wallbox N.V.
  News
  7. Summary
    WBX   NL0015000M91

WALLBOX N.V.

(WBX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:23 2023-03-30 pm EDT
4.450 USD   +5.95%
06:51aWallbox Announces Filing Of 2022 Annual Report On Form 20-F
BU
03/22Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Wallbox to $7 From $14, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
03/21EV charger makers brace for slowdown as new Made In America rules kick in
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wallbox Announces Filing Of 2022 Annual Report On Form 20-F

03/31/2023 | 06:51am EDT
Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Investors Relations section of Wallbox’s website at investors.wallbox.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Wallbox’s security holders may request free of charge a hard copy of Wallbox’s complete audited financial statements by contacting WBX@dfking.com.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 113 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 1,250 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Source: Wallbox NV


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on WALLBOX N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 168 M - -
Net income 2022 -72,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 41,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 766 M 766 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 017
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart WALLBOX N.V.
Duration : Period :
Wallbox N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLBOX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,45 $
Average target price 9,60 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enric Asuncion Escorsa Chief Executive Officer
Jordi Lainz Director
Oriol Riba Chief Operations Officer
Beatriz Gonzalez Ordonez Independent Non-Executive Director
Francisco Jose Riberas Mera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALLBOX N.V.24.30%766
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.6.51%3 532
FASTNED B.V.-8.33%652
EVGO, INC.57.05%503
VOLTA INC.141.70%150
NUVVE HOLDING CORP.-16.45%14
