  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Wallbox N.V.
  News
  Summary
    KCAC.U   NL0015000M91

WALLBOX N.V.

(KCAC.U)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
6.820 USD   -2.29%
07:02aWallbox Announces Timing of its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
10/12UBS Adjusts Wallbox Price Target to $14 From $17, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/30Wallbox N : Effect
PU
Wallbox Announces Timing of its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/24/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before market open on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The company will host a webcast at 8:00 AM ET (2:00 PM CET), to discuss these results and provide a business update. The prepared remarks by Enric Asunción, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Jordi Lainz, chief financial officer, will be followed by a question and answer session.

Please visit this link, which is also accessible on the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the company’s investor relations website, investors.wallbox.com, to register for and join the webcast. A replay of the webcast following the event and the accompanying presentation materials will be accessible through the same link and available for future download.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 100 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 1,000 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Wallbox Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of the release of the financial results and conference call. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Wallbox’s Post-Effective Amendment No, 3 to Wallbox’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-260652) Filed on September 28, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox’s website at investors.wallbox.com. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
