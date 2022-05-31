Log in
    WBX   NL0015000M91

WALLBOX N.V.

(WBX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/27 04:00:02 pm EDT
10.58 USD   +4.03%
05:38aBofA Securities Starts Wallbox at Neutral With $11.50 Price Target
MT
05/26Wallbox Expands Presence in North America, Canada With Launch of Two Warehouses
MT
05/26Wallbox Expands North American Presence to Support Growing Customer Demand
BU
Wallbox Announces Upcoming Events for the Investor Community

05/31/2022 | 08:12am EDT
Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its participation in upcoming institutional investor-focused events during the month of June, 2022:

June 6, 2022: Bank of America EV Charging Summit

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion will join Bank of America analyst Alexander Virgo for a virtual fireside chat. Virtual investor meetings will also be offered. Interested investors should reach out to their Bank of America sales contact directly.

June 8th at 8:00am EDT: Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America will join Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro of Stifel for a live fireside chat in Boston. Interested investors can join in person or watch the live webcast here, or access it via the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website at investors.wallbox.com.

June 14th at 10:25am EDT: Evercore ISI Clean Energy Mobility Conference

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion and Jordi Lainz, CFO will join Evercore analyst James West for a live fireside chat in New York. In-person meetings with investors will also be offered. A replay of the fireside chat will be available following the event. Interested investors should reach out to their Evercore sales contact directly.

June 21st: Credit Suisse Mobility Forum

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion will host virtual meetings with investors. No webcast will be provided. Interested investors should reach out to their Credit Suisse sales contact directly.

June 29th: Investor Meetings Hosted by Bank of America

CFO Jordi Lainz will host in-person meetings with investors in London. Interested investors should reach out to their Bank of America sales contact directly.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 100 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 1,000 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Wallbox Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of upcoming conferences and events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Wallbox’s final prospectus on Form 424(b)(3) filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox’s website at investors.wallbox.com. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
