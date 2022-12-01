Wallbox Appoints Myriam Lhermurier Boublil as Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer and Javier Riaño as Its New Chief Marketing Officer

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has today announced two strategic hirings.

The company strengthens its corporate structure through the creation of a new communications and public affairs team, which will be led by Myriam Lhermurier Boublil. As Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer, Myriam will lead a growing team, already well established in Spain and the United States. The communications and public affairs team will enhance the company's global communication as it works to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles and change the current approach to energy management, promoting Wallbox's role as a leader in the EV sector.

The company reinforces its commercial growth potential with the hiring of Javier Riaño, who joins Wallbox as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Javier will report to Masud Rabbani, the company's Chief Business Officer, and will lead the company's corporate marketing, branding and e-commerce strategy globally, helping to strengthen the brand, which is already present in 113 countries and enjoys a leadership position in its main markets, including Europe and the United States.

Enric Asunción, CEO and co-founder of Wallbox said: “We are very pleased that Myriam and Javier have joined the Wallbox team. With the creation of the new Communications and Public Affairs department led by Myriam, we will progress our strategy of positioning Wallbox as a leader in the development of technologies for charging electric vehicles on a global scale. Myriam also brings us her extensive experience in the innovation and technology sector, which is a great asset for us as we continue our mission to be a key player driving change in the way the world uses energy”.

Masud Rabbani, Wallbox's Chief Business Officer, said: “I am delighted to welcome Javier. His extensive experience in corporate marketing, e-commerce, brand management and CRM management positions, among other responsibilities, will help us continue to position Wallbox as a benchmark brand in our main markets, increasing the acceleration of our global growth and expansion. Through his leadership, we hope to be able to creatively and strategically convey our value proposition and our goal to play a key role in the transition to sustainable mobility.”

Myriam Lhermurier Boublil, who has over 25 years of experience in communications and public affairs, led teams in Europe, the Middle East and Asia during her career at Google, where she amassed experience in various leadership positions over 14 years. She also led PayPal's international communications department for more than 3 years, before moving to Barcelona in 2021 to join Domestika as Senior Vice President of Global Communications. Myriam has a degree in International Business with a master's degree in Communications from the Sorbonne University in Paris. She speaks French, English, Spanish and Hebrew.

Javier Riaño has more than 24 years of experience in marketing management positions, mainly in the consumer goods sector. In his previous role , Riaño acted as vice president of corporate marketing for Spain and director of beauty and grooming for southern Europe at Procter & Gamble. Previously, Javier Riaño has worked in different roles within the field of marketing, brand communication and e-commerce at Procter & Gamble on an international level, in cities such as Barcelona, Madrid, Rome and Geneva. Riaño has a degree in business administration and economics from Universidad Pontificia Comillas and in Law from Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED). Javier speaks Spanish, French, English and Italian.

