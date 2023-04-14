|
Wallbox N : EFFECT
|
|
UNITED STATES
|
|
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
|
NOTICE OF EFFECTIVENESS
|
Effective Date:
|
April 13, 2023
|
Form:
|
F-3
|
|
|
CIK:
|
0001866501
|
Company Name:
|
Wallbox N.V.
|
File Number:
|
333-271116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
285 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
-101 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
53,5 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|-6,66x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
593 M
593 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,27x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,20x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 250
|Free-Float
|21,0%
|
|
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Last Close Price
|3,44 $
|Average target price
|9,60 $
|Spread / Average Target
|179%