  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wallbox N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBX   NL0015000M91

WALLBOX N.V.

(WBX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-13 pm EDT
3.440 USD   -1.43%
06:26aWallbox N : Effect
PU
04/11Wallbox Announces Timing of its First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04/06Wallbox N : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wallbox N : EFFECT

04/14/2023 | 06:26am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

NOTICE OF EFFECTIVENESS

Effective Date:

April 13, 2023

Form:

F-3

CIK:

0001866501

Company Name:

Wallbox N.V.

File Number:

333-271116

Disclaimer

Wallbox NV published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 10:25:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on WALLBOX N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 285 M - -
Net income 2023 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2023 53,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,66x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 593 M 593 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 250
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart WALLBOX N.V.
Duration : Period :
Wallbox N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLBOX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,44 $
Average target price 9,60 $
Spread / Average Target 179%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enric Asuncion Escorsa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jordi Lainz Director
Jaume Ferre Chief Technology Officer
Oriol Riba Chief Operations Officer
Beatriz Gonzalez Ordonez Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALLBOX N.V.-3.91%593
KEYENCE CORPORATION20.09%113 100
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.30%91 517
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.38%64 037
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-11.09%48 803
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)14.46%34 807
