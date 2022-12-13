Wallbox and Lyft Announce Partnership to Boost Home EV Charging Access in North America

Drivers on the Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) platform in the United States and Canada can now purchase Level 2 (L2) home EV chargers through Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) and installation services performed by COIL, a recent Wallbox acquisition. The partnership gives Lyft drivers a discount on L2 EV chargers from Wallbox. This is the first such partnership between Wallbox and Lyft and highlights the commitment of both companies to lower barriers to EV ownership in North America.

Earlier this year, Consumer Reports released the results of a survey that found 71% of Americans have some level of interest in owning or leasing an EV. The same survey found that “charging logistics” was cited as the top barrier to entry among respondents.

“We’re excited to partner with Lyft to make access to EV charging easier for drivers across North America,” said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America. “Wallbox is committed to doing our part in making the path to EV ownership easier for consumers, and our partnership with Lyft represents a significant step forward on that mission.”

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 113 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company’s headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has more than 1,200 employees in its offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005104/en/