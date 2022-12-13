Advanced search
    KCAC.U   NL0015000M91

WALLBOX N.V.

(KCAC.U)
12/13/2022
4.110 USD   -2.61%
07:03aWallbox and Lyft Announce Partnership to Boost Home EV Charging Access in North America
BU
12/05Wallbox Announces Virtual Investor Event with Canaccord Genuity
BU
12/02Credit Suisse Lowers Wallbox's Price Target to $10 From $11 Due to Higher Share Count, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Wallbox and Lyft Announce Partnership to Boost Home EV Charging Access in North America

12/13/2022 | 07:03am EST
  • Lyft drivers in the United States and Canada will have access to EV charging solutions from Wallbox.
  • Wallbox aims to improve access and affordability of home EV charging for Lyft drivers with discounted charging hardware and installation services, lowering the barrier to EV adoption.
  • Pulsar Plus is the leading L2 offering from Wallbox in North America and is available as a 40 Amp or 48 Amp EV charger.

Drivers on the Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) platform in the United States and Canada can now purchase Level 2 (L2) home EV chargers through Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) and installation services performed by COIL, a recent Wallbox acquisition. The partnership gives Lyft drivers a discount on L2 EV chargers from Wallbox. This is the first such partnership between Wallbox and Lyft and highlights the commitment of both companies to lower barriers to EV ownership in North America.

Earlier this year, Consumer Reports released the results of a survey that found 71% of Americans have some level of interest in owning or leasing an EV. The same survey found that “charging logistics” was cited as the top barrier to entry among respondents.

“We’re excited to partner with Lyft to make access to EV charging easier for drivers across North America,” said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America. “Wallbox is committed to doing our part in making the path to EV ownership easier for consumers, and our partnership with Lyft represents a significant step forward on that mission.”

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 113 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company’s headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has more than 1,200 employees in its offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WALLBOX N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 M - -
Net income 2022 -81,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 30,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 670 M 670 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 017
Free-Float 22,2%
Technical analysis trends WALLBOX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,11 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enric Asuncion Escorsa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Lainz Director
Oriol Riba Chief Operations Officer
Beatriz Gonzalez Ordonez Independent Non-Executive Director
Francisco Jose Riberas Mera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALLBOX N.V.-74.85%670
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.-42.31%3 755
FASTNED B.V.-28.72%626
EVGO, INC.-45.17%378
VOLTA INC.-93.58%82
NUVVE HOLDING CORP.-96.55%12