  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Wallbox N.V.
  News
  Summary
    WBX   NL0015000M91

WALLBOX N.V.

(WBX)
Wallbox to Provide Business Update on Thursday, November 4, 2021

10/27/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that it will provide a business update and host a webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. CET). The call will feature prepared remarks by Enric Asunción, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Jordi Lainz, chief financial officer, of Wallbox. Among the topics to be discussed are highlights from the company’s third quarter results.

If you have questions for management, please submit them to investors@wallbox.com ahead of time.

Please visit the “Events & Presentation” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.wallbox.com to join the webcast. A replay of the webcast following the event will be accessible through the same link and will be available for at least 365 days.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably.

Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 19,7 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2020 -11,4 M -13,2 M -13,2 M
Net Debt 2020 30,1 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 941 M 2 251 M 2 249 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Enric Asuncion Escorsa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Lainz Chief Financial Officer
Oriol Riba Chief Operations Officer
Beatriz Gonzalez Ordonez Independent Non-Executive Director
Francisco Jose Riberas Mera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALLBOX N.V.0.00%2 251
NEXTERA ENERGY10.78%167 704
ENEL S.P.A.-13.67%84 181
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.32%79 465
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.50%70 781
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.25%67 002