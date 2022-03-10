Breakbulk by barge: Trialling an innovative barge solution from Antwerp to Zeebrugge

"With this trial, we're aiming to offer a one-stop solution for customers," explains Carsten Wendt, senior manager, global industrial account development, Wallenius Wilhelmsen. "In the past the size of barges has meant limited accessibility, so we wanted to respond to our customers' needs to find a solution for transporting breakbulk via inland waterways - and we hope pontoon barges will enable us to do just that."

Using inland waterways has always been a more environmentally friendly way to transport products domestically since the share of freight road traffic is reduced.

"Our goal is to create a symbolic inland 'RoRo water bridge' connecting the 70Km between Antwerp and Zeebrugge," says Werner Van Dessel, sales development manager at Wallenius Wilhemsen. "In time, we hope this approach will also take trucks off the road, thereby helping our customers to reduce their emissions."

As part of the trial for example, over 680 freight tonnes of Liebherr products were transported by barge. To transport the same cargo over road would require about 10 to 12 truck loads.

"Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH and Liebherr-Mining Equipment Comlar SAS were searching for a possibility to connect ​the Port of Antwerp and ​the Port of Zeebrugge by RoRo barge as we did not have a solution to reach Zeebrugge on inland waterways from our factories," says Benjamin Buchmüller, shipping manager, Liebherr Cranes Ehingen. "Wallenius Wilhelmsen's RoRo barge solution allows us to reach both ports with a single stop-concept and deliver even more cargo by environment friendly river barges."