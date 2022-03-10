Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAWI   NO0010571680

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA

(WAWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Breakbulk by barge: Trialling an innovative barge solution from Antwerp to Zeebrugge

03/10/2022 | 10:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"With this trial, we're aiming to offer a one-stop solution for customers," explains Carsten Wendt, senior manager, global industrial account development, Wallenius Wilhelmsen. "In the past the size of barges has meant limited accessibility, so we wanted to respond to our customers' needs to find a solution for transporting breakbulk via inland waterways - and we hope pontoon barges will enable us to do just that."

Using inland waterways has always been a more environmentally friendly way to transport products domestically since the share of freight road traffic is reduced.

"Our goal is to create a symbolic inland 'RoRo water bridge' connecting the 70Km between Antwerp and Zeebrugge," says Werner Van Dessel, sales development manager at Wallenius Wilhemsen. "In time, we hope this approach will also take trucks off the road, thereby helping our customers to reduce their emissions."

As part of the trial for example, over 680 freight tonnes of Liebherr products were transported by barge. To transport the same cargo over road would require about 10 to 12 truck loads.

"Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH and Liebherr-Mining Equipment Comlar SAS were searching for a possibility to connect ​the Port of Antwerp and ​the Port of Zeebrugge by RoRo barge as we did not have a solution to reach Zeebrugge on inland waterways from our factories," says Benjamin Buchmüller, shipping manager, Liebherr Cranes Ehingen. "Wallenius Wilhelmsen's RoRo barge solution allows us to reach both ports with a single stop-concept and deliver even more cargo by environment friendly river barges."

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
10:54aBREAKBULK BY BARGE : Trialling an innovative barge solution from Antwerp to Zeebrugge
PU
03/07Norway's Wallenius Wilhelmsen Suspends Russia, Belarus Operations
MT
03/07Wallenius Wilhelmsen suspends operations in Russia and Belarus
AQ
02/18Wallenius Wilhelmsen publishes Sustainability investor presentation
AQ
02/18WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : Sustainability investor presentation February 2022
PU
02/17Norway's Wallenius Wilhelmsen Takes 21% Stake In Reach Subsea
MT
02/14WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : Strong financial result despite volatility and supply chain challen..
PU
02/09Shipping Firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen Launches Emissions Reduction-Linked Finance Framewor..
MT
02/09Wallenius Wilhelmsen releases a Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework
AQ
02/09TRANSCRIPT : Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 859 M - -
Net income 2021 127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 726 M 2 726 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 8 665
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,45 $
Average target price 8,47 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjørn Mogård Wist Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Rune Bjerke Chairman
Marianne Lie Independent Director
Kerstin Margareta Alestig Johnson Independent Director
Thomas Wilhelmsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA13.44%2 726
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.9.47%29 128
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.27.66%8 998
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.27.75%2 962
DANAOS CORPORATION24.19%1 921
COSTAMARE INC.19.45%1 867