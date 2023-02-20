By 2027: Zero emissions in one end-to-end value chain

"Zero emissions is the ultimate goal for our entire operations," says Filip Declerq, project manager at the Orcelle Terminal in Zeebrugge. He is currently in the process of making an inventory of all diesel-powered machines and equipment. At the same time, he is investigating the availability of power supply while planning to replace as much of the machinery as possible with electric alternatives.



Less noise, no smell, better safety



"Keep in mind, we have two and three work shifts per day. One diesel-run forklift may have to be replaced by two electric forklifts, a "twin machine." Some machines are so huge and only used once per week, they should not be our first priority in this exchange program. Imagine how our world will change when our machines run on electric: It will be quiet, my colleagues can hear instructions much better, safety will improve, there will be no diesel smell and noise making your workday extra strenuous."



Declerq is looking into superchargers to reduce the need for "twins", but thus far, he thinks that they use so much electricity that he is unsure if there is enough grid capacity available to support this option. "We must compare all scenarios. We don't have all the answers now! It is not a black and white story - and for sure - we will learn as we go."





Short on electricity



We are going to need a huge amount of power to go electric. We still have buildings that are heated by gas, these also need to get heat pumps. Already, we have three wind mills up and running that generate 10 MW, but we plan to build three more which should provide an additional 18 MW capacity. This should be sufficient - on a windy day - but we need inland power as back up on days where there is no wind."

Declerq says that he and his team are also looking at hydrogen as an alternative fuel source down the road. "The port of Zeebrugge will have their own hydrogen plant, so we could import to our terminal and generate our own electricity. This is not available yet".



