NIO and Wallenius Wilhelmsen: An integrated value chain and close collaboration

NIO has large growth ambitions in Europe. Zeebrugge has been defined as the key distribution hub for their Northern European market. Wallenius Wilhelmsen owns the newly opened Orcelle Terminal which will have a capacity of more than 10,000 cars when the development is fully completed.

"Our integrated value chain with Wallenius Wilhelmsen gives us a competitive advantage. Our tight partnership, including one point of contact throughout the value chain, has been especially important to us along our journey to Europe. I look forward to further collaborating with Wallenius Wilhelmsen and bringing our products and services to more users globally," says NIO's founder, chairman and CEO, William Li.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen's CEO Lasse Kristoffersen says: «We have been impressed with how a newcomer such as NIO takes ownership of their entire value chain and are open to try out new collaboration models where partnerships as part of their go-to-market strategy."