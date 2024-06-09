Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA is a Norway-based shipping company. It specializes in Roll On/Roll Off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics, transporting cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk around the world. Walleniusâ main customers are global car manufacturers as well as manufacturers of high & heavy equipment for construction, agriculture and mining. The Companyâs activities can be divided into three key segments: the Shipping segmentâs main objective is to strengthen its position in the RoRo shipping market with unrivaled high & heavy and breakbulk capabilities; the Logistics segment offers sophisticated logistics services including vehicle processing centers, equipment processing centers, inland distribution networks and terminals, while the Government segment provides ocean transport of U.S. flag cargoes and performs global logistics services for the U.S. government. The Company has several subsidiaries, including ARC Group Holding AS and Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean Holding AS