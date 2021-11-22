Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAWI   NO0010571680

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA

(WAWI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 11/22 10:25:24 am
42.3 NOK   -1.99%
Wallenius Wilhelmsen : COP26 - together we find solutions

11/22/2021 | 10:55am EST
The biggest opportunity - our fleet

We are in the process of establishing a future fleet strategy. In this strategy we are discussing various propulsion technologies and fuel options that enable a future-proof, low-carbon and competitive trade. There are many unanswered questions - and we know that through collaboration and research, we will find solutions.

That is why we are taking the initiative to build partnerships, attract innovators, and introduce new technology in our operations, both on land and at sea. A concrete example of our commitment is our investments in Orcelle Wind, a vessel that has a design capacity of reducing emissions by up to 90% per voyage.

The outcome of COP 26, will directly inform national and trans-national climate strategies by both the EU, IMO and others. We will follow this work and do support collaboration towards limiting global warming and a more sustainable future!

We don't have all the answers, and the future is changing day by day. But one thing is certain - our commitment to connect and expand sustainable world trade and create more sustainable value for all our stakeholders.

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 15:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 852 M - -
Net income 2021 122 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 048 M 2 055 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 665
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,85 $
Average target price 6,83 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjørn Mogård Wist Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Rune Bjerke Chairman
Marianne Lie Independent Director
Kerstin Margareta Alestig Johnson Independent Director
Thomas Wilhelmsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA82.33%2 055
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.187.47%22 257
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%6 780
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-7.51%2 667
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.113.82%1 928
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED184.25%1 865