Wallenius Wilhelmsen : COP26 - together we find solutions

The biggest opportunity - our fleet

We are in the process of establishing a future fleet strategy. In this strategy we are discussing various propulsion technologies and fuel options that enable a future-proof, low-carbon and competitive trade. There are many unanswered questions - and we know that through collaboration and research, we will find solutions.

That is why we are taking the initiative to build partnerships, attract innovators, and introduce new technology in our operations, both on land and at sea. A concrete example of our commitment is our investments in Orcelle Wind, a vessel that has a design capacity of reducing emissions by up to 90% per voyage.

The outcome of COP 26, will directly inform national and trans-national climate strategies by both the EU, IMO and others. We will follow this work and do support collaboration towards limiting global warming and a more sustainable future!

We don't have all the answers, and the future is changing day by day. But one thing is certain - our commitment to connect and expand sustainable world trade and create more sustainable value for all our stakeholders.