  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAWI   NO0010571680

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA

(WAWI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:47:44 2023-03-27 am EDT
73.60 NOK   -0.67%
03:08aWallenius Wilhelmsen : Electric vehicles pose a new threat to safety on the high seas
PU
03/24Mandatory notification of trade - Michael Hynekamp sells shares
AQ
03/20Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Mandatory notification of trade - Margareta Alestig buys shares in WAWI
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Electric vehicles pose a new threat to safety on the high seas

03/27/2023 | 03:08am EDT
Electric vehicles pose a new threat to safety on the high seas

Shipping companies are facing an added concern with the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Fires onboard vessels can have catastrophic consequences, and battery fires are extra potent and dangerous. Li-ion batteries generate extreme heat when they malfunction, often reaching temperatures of 800 degrees Celsius or higher. This heat can quickly spread to nearby combustible materials, causing a rapid fire that's challenging to extinguish.

27 March 2023

What causes battery fires?

There are several causes of battery fires, including internal short circuits, external impacts and dendrites to mention some. These malfunctions often occur during charging or following a charging cycle and can be exacerbated by faulty or defective battery cells. While the failure rate of lithium-ion batteries is relatively low, the increasing use of uncertified batteries and devices is raising concerns about the potential risks. "Keep in mind, all batteries have to undergo a comprehensive stress test before mounted into a vehicle," says Kim Helge Brynjulfsen, senior manager biofouling, cargo and stability who does not see self-starting fires related to battery failures during transportation as a major concern as there are no charging taking place during voyages.

Onboard roro vessels, where thousands of cars are stowed close together, the consequences of a battery fire can be particularly dangerous. In 2022, the Felicity Ace vessel caught fire, capsized and sank with 4,000 cars on board. While it is unclear whether the fire started in an electric vehicle, the incident highlights the potential dangers of battery fires onboard vessels.

"Controlling li-ion battery fires are almost impossible, once the fire catches on to nearby vehicles their frames melt and the work to extinguish is extremely challenging," says Henrik Meyer, senior quality manager, ports, terminals & stevedoring at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

﻿Battery fires onboard vessels are an added concern for shipping companies as the use of electric vehicles continues to increase. "While there are regulations and best practices in place to mitigate the risks, the unpredictability of battery malfunctions and the potential for catastrophic consequences underscore the need for continued vigilance and innovation in handling these vehicles on board vessels," says Henrik Meyer, senior quality manager, ports, terminals & stevedoring at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Mitigating risk

To mitigate these risks of fire, logistics and shipping companies like Wallenius Wilhelmsen have implemented strict regulations and best practices for handling electric vehicles. They regulate the state of charge (SOC) of all batteries, and only accept vehicles with a desired state of charge of 50 percent or lower, preferably below 30 percent. Additionally, Wallenius Wilhelmsen uses CO2 fire suppression systems to suppress air and oxygen in case of a fire, as using too much water for cooling can cause stability issues on the vessel.

There is a growing call for industry best practices and standards for alternatively fueled vehicles and electric vehicles, particularly for deep-sea voyages. The International Maritime Organisation has established a special task force to address these challenges and is expected to focus on safety and handling of electric vehicles in particular.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 07:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 306 M - -
Net income 2023 784 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,80x
Yield 2023 12,6%
Capitalization 2 978 M 2 978 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 8 875
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,05 $
Average target price 11,45 $
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lasse Kristoffersen Chief Executive Officer
Torbjørn Mogård Wist Chief Financial Officer
Rune Bjerke Chairman
Marianne Lie Independent Director
Jonas Kleberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-23.65%2 978
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-1.53%11 194
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.34.73%2 783
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.10.82%2 192
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.14.09%2 126
COSTAMARE INC.-0.86%1 120
