  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA
  News
  Summary
    WAWI   NO0010571680

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA

(WAWI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  15:25:22 08/03/2023 GMT
86.60 NOK   +1.82%
08:37pWallenius Wilhelmsen : Investor presentation March 2023
PU
02/27Wallenius Wilhelmsen : In a joint effort with our partners, we're on a journey to zero emissions
PU
02/20By 2027 : Zero emissions in one end-to-end value chain
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Investor presentation March 2023

03/08/2023 | 08:37pm GMT
Investor Presentation

9 March 2023

Investment highlights

Global market leader in vehicle logistic segment

Long-term customer base and diversified business model

Strong dividend commitment and capacity

Solid market fundamentals and results

Goal to introduce a zero-emission service by 2027

2

Agenda

  1. WAWI in brief
  2. Market update
  3. Financial update
  4. Sustainability

A logistics provider built on a strong history

  • 2017 merger of companies with >150-year history
  • Listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: WAWI) with a market cap of USD 3.4bn*
  • Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA and Wallenius Lines AB largest shareholders with around 38% each
  • Strong balance sheet with USD 8.4bn assets**

~8,875

125

Employees

Vessels in

across 29

operation

countries

8

66+

Terminals

Processing

centers

* Share price as of 07/03/2023, USDNOK 10.64

4

** As per Q4 2022

Our business

Factory and plants

Terminals

Terminals

Processing centers

Vessels

End customers

5

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 20:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 051 M - 4 261 M
Net income 2022 679 M - 572 M
Net Debt 2022 2 479 M - 2 091 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,94x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 3 430 M 3 441 M 2 893 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 8 283
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,97 $
Average target price 11,45 $
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lasse Kristoffersen Chief Executive Officer
Torbjørn Mogård Wist Chief Financial Officer
Rune Bjerke Chairman
Marianne Lie Independent Director
Jonas Kleberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-12.36%3 369
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-1.23%11 427
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.25.83%2 597
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.27.68%2 347
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.17.73%2 325
COSTAMARE INC.9.91%1 242