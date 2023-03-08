Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Investor presentation March 2023
Investor Presentation
9 March 2023
Investment highlights
Global market leader in vehicle logistic segment
Long-term customer base and diversified business model
Strong dividend commitment and capacity
Solid market fundamentals and results
Goal to introduce a zero-emission service by 2027
Agenda
WAWI in brief
Market update
Financial update
Sustainability
A logistics provider built on a strong history
2017 merger of companies with >150-year history
Listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: WAWI) with a market cap of USD 3.4bn*
Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA and Wallenius Lines AB largest shareholders with around 38% each
Strong balance sheet with USD 8.4bn assets**
~8,875
125
Employees
Vessels in
across 29
operation
countries
8
66+
Terminals
Processing
centers
* Share price as of 07/03/2023, USDNOK 10.64
4
** As per Q4 2022
Our business
Factory and plants
Terminals
Terminals
Processing centers
Disclaimer
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 20:36:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Sales 2022
5 051 M
-
4 261 M
Net income 2022
679 M
-
572 M
Net Debt 2022
2 479 M
-
2 091 M
P/E ratio 2022
4,94x
Yield 2022
2,81%
Capitalization
3 430 M
3 441 M
2 893 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,17x
EV / Sales 2023
0,99x
Nbr of Employees
8 283
Free-Float
23,9%
Chart WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
7,97 $
Average target price
11,45 $
Spread / Average Target
43,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.