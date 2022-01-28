Log in
Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Our vehicle logistics service receives Toyota Kaizen Excellence Award

01/28/2022 | 01:33pm EST
The result was better visibility of Montreal-destined vehicles for Toyota while Canadian Pacific could easily identify Toyota loads and Canada Logistics Services enjoyed more efficient rail surveying.

"Toyota Canada is pleased to present the Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions team with a 2021 Kaizen Award in recognition of their quick action, root cause analysis and effective countermeasure implemented to resolve a recent logistics challenge we had. Their hard work helped us regain lost dwell time and, in turn, supported efficiency gains for another logistics partner. We congratulate the entire team and thank them for their ongoing partnership," says Lee Armour, national manager, vehicle logistics, Toyota Canada.

Responding to the award, Dan Emerson, vice president of Canada operations at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, said: "Toyota's acknowledgement of our efforts is very much appreciated. We were pleased to be able to provide a solution that supported both Toyota Canada and Wallenius Wilhelmsen, and also assisted their other logistic partners. Toyota is a very important customer and partner within our Canadian business sector."

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 18:32:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
