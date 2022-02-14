Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAWI   NO0010571680

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA

(WAWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Strong financial result despite volatility and supply chain challenges

02/14/2022 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market volatility may be here for a while. By nature, global supply chains are sensitive to disruption. "Port congestion, pandemic restrictions and part shortages keep upsetting our industry - the transportation of cars, machines and even windmills from one continent to another, both on land and on water," says Erik Nøklebye, COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

14 February 2022

COO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen's logistics services, Mike Hynekamp adds: "Against this backdrop, I could not be prouder of our people and how they have delivered record volumes whilst adhering to pandemic restrictions. It was a strong financial fourth quarter result, it shows we have a world-class team of 8,200 professionals in place."

160 years' experience goes a long way

While the market currently sees perhaps exceptionally high freight rates, cost levels are increasing, and Nøklebye believes cost and value of services has to match freight levels in the long-term. "We have been in this business for more than 160 years; we know how to operate over time. In our experience, customers seek long-term, stable logistics partners. It adds predictability, both for them and for us."

Mike Hynekamp, COO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen's logistics services

130 vessels are fully utilized

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has a full sailing fleet where all owned and chartered vessels, 130 in total, are being 100 per cent utilized. All lay-ups from the early days of the pandemic are back on the water. Even the newest addition to the fleet, MV Nabucco delivered in November 2021, is busy.

Time spent wisely during the pandemic

"The overall outlook for the shipping segment is positive," says Nøklebye who sees many opportunities in further streamlining the group's end-to-end logistics services.

Mike Hynekamp says: "Our customers want more integrated solutions; a partner who can deliver their products from the manufacturing plants, via land transportation, to ports and across the sea for delivery at their dealer network or even the home addresses of their customers."

Both COOs admit that the past two years have been challenging. They say: "We have spent our time during the pandemic wisely. We focused on improving operational efficiency and implementing new digital capabilities that already give both our customers and us detailed insight into all aspects of our global value chain. The customers have gotten used to receiving continuous updates about the location and status of their merchandise as private citizens, why should transportation of tractors or plant components be any different?"

We have been in this business for more than 160 years; we know how to operate over time. In our experience, customers seek long-term, stable logistics partners. It adds predictability, both for them and for us

Erik Nøklebye

Erik Nøklebye, COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Erik Nøklebye, COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Tight capacity until 2025

Hynekamp believes that the stretched capacity global trade faces today could remain tight until 2025. Nøklebye says that the company has picked up some spot contracts lately, but in the long run Wallenius Wilhelmsen aims to secure a balanced utilization of the fleet, both on land and water, as this is a more stable sustainable strategy.

Higher volumes lead to improved margins

Wallenius Wilhelmsen's land logistics also enjoys increased volumes and better margins this past quarter. Many of the technology improvements derive from the logistics business and are rolled-over to the entire value chains as they are tested and proven. "Remote viewing and digital inspection technology are two key areas under implementation right now," says Hynekamp who is especially proud of the ingenuity of the digital capabilities coming out of this segment.

"Previously, we ran a more complemented business: Land-based logistics and shipping. Today we know that the needs are more integrated, the customers' expectations are the same. We have set up an integrated customer growth organization, it does not matter where the logistic solution takes place, it is all part of the end-to-end value chain we deliver. Of course, we have extra services on land that are not relevant for the shipping segment and vice versa, but the base objective remains -to satisfy customers."

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 13:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
02/09Shipping Firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen Launches Emissions Reduction-Linked Finance Framewor..
MT
02/09Wallenius Wilhelmsen releases a Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework
AQ
02/09Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
02/09TRANSCRIPT : Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
02/08WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : Strong final quarter in 2021
AQ
02/03WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : How data is the key to solving the supply chain woes
PU
02/02WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : Wilhemsen is awarded silver sustainability rating by EcoVadis
PU
01/28WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : Our vehicle logistics service receives Toyota Kaizen Excellence Awa..
PU
01/25THE GREEN SHIFT : Wallenius Wilhelmsen enables car makers to reduce their environmental fo..
PU
01/20Norwegian Regulator OKs Wallenius Wilhelms' Prospectus For Additional Bonds
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 858 M - -
Net income 2021 127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 207 M 3 207 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 8 665
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,59 $
Average target price 8,51 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjørn Mogård Wist Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Rune Bjerke Chairman
Marianne Lie Independent Director
Kerstin Margareta Alestig Johnson Independent Director
Thomas Wilhelmsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA32.02%3 207
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-7.72%24 979
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.19.32%8 328
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.16.59%2 699
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED1.72%2 224
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-6.02%2 118