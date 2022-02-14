Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Strong financial result despite volatility and supply chain challenges

Market volatility may be here for a while. By nature, global supply chains are sensitive to disruption. "Port congestion, pandemic restrictions and part shortages keep upsetting our industry - the transportation of cars, machines and even windmills from one continent to another, both on land and on water," says Erik Nøklebye, COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen. 14 February 2022

COO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen's logistics services, Mike Hynekamp adds: "Against this backdrop, I could not be prouder of our people and how they have delivered record volumes whilst adhering to pandemic restrictions. It was a strong financial fourth quarter result, it shows we have a world-class team of 8,200 professionals in place."



160 years' experience goes a long way



While the market currently sees perhaps exceptionally high freight rates, cost levels are increasing, and Nøklebye believes cost and value of services has to match freight levels in the long-term. "We have been in this business for more than 160 years; we know how to operate over time. In our experience, customers seek long-term, stable logistics partners. It adds predictability, both for them and for us."

Mike Hynekamp, COO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen's logistics services

130 vessels are fully utilized



Wallenius Wilhelmsen has a full sailing fleet where all owned and chartered vessels, 130 in total, are being 100 per cent utilized. All lay-ups from the early days of the pandemic are back on the water. Even the newest addition to the fleet, MV Nabucco delivered in November 2021, is busy.



Time spent wisely during the pandemic



"The overall outlook for the shipping segment is positive," says Nøklebye who sees many opportunities in further streamlining the group's end-to-end logistics services.



Mike Hynekamp says: "Our customers want more integrated solutions; a partner who can deliver their products from the manufacturing plants, via land transportation, to ports and across the sea for delivery at their dealer network or even the home addresses of their customers."



Both COOs admit that the past two years have been challenging. They say: "We have spent our time during the pandemic wisely. We focused on improving operational efficiency and implementing new digital capabilities that already give both our customers and us detailed insight into all aspects of our global value chain. The customers have gotten used to receiving continuous updates about the location and status of their merchandise as private citizens, why should transportation of tractors or plant components be any different?"

We have been in this business for more than 160 years; we know how to operate over time. In our experience, customers seek long-term, stable logistics partners. It adds predictability, both for them and for us Erik Nøklebye Erik Nøklebye, COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Erik Nøklebye, COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen