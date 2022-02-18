Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Sustainability investor presentation February 2022
Sustainability investor meeting
February 2022
A logistics provider built on a strong history
2017 merger of companies with >150-year history
Listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: WAWI) with a market cap of USD 3.3bn*
Wilh. Wilhelmsen ASA and Wallenius Lines AB largest shareholders with 37.82% each
Strong balance sheet with USD 7.8bn assets
~8,200
131
Employees
Vessels in operation
across 29
(Q4-21)
countries
8
66+
Terminals
Processing centers
*Share price as of 17/02/2022, USD/NOK 8.92
3
Premium end-to-end supply management
Factory & plants
Terminal
On-site processing centers
Ocean
Processing centers
Our strategy to strengthen our competitive advantage
End-to-end supply chain Expand to full lifecycle
Drive operational
Lead the journey to zero
orchestration
effectiveness
emissions
Digitalization
Supreme customer
Efficiency
Zero emission
experience
