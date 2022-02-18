Log in
    WAWI   NO0010571680

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA

(WAWI)
Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Sustainability investor presentation February 2022

02/18/2022
Sustainability investor meeting

February 2022

Agenda

  1. WAWI in brief
  2. Our commitment
  3. Our strategy and financing framework
  4. Our TCFD Journey

A logistics provider built on a strong history

  • 2017 merger of companies with >150-year history
  • Listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: WAWI) with a market cap of USD 3.3bn*
  • Wilh. Wilhelmsen ASA and Wallenius Lines AB largest shareholders with 37.82% each
  • Strong balance sheet with USD 7.8bn assets

~8,200

131

Employees

Vessels in operation

across 29

(Q4-21)

countries

866+

TerminalsProcessing centers

*Share price as of 17/02/2022, USD/NOK 8.92

3

Premium end-to-end supply management

Factory & plants

Terminal

On-site processing centers

Ocean

Processing centers

Terminal

End customer

Our strategy to strengthen our competitive advantage

End-to-end supply chain Expand to full lifecycle

Drive operational

Lead the journey to zero

orchestration

effectiveness

emissions

Digitalization

Supreme customer

Efficiency

Zero emission

experience

5

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 11:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 859 M - -
Net income 2021 127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 366 M 3 366 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 8 665
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Torbjørn Mogård Wist Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Rune Bjerke Chairman
Marianne Lie Independent Director
Kerstin Margareta Alestig Johnson Independent Director
Thomas Wilhelmsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA40.32%3 366
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-6.32%25 327
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.22.22%8 470
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.30.79%3 033
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED8.46%2 369
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-6.41%2 072