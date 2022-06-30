Wallenius Wilhelmsen : WAWI 2021 SLFF progress report

Sustainability-linked finance progress report 2021
Comment from Chief Sustainability Officer
In January 2022 Wallenius Wilhelmsen published its Sustainability-linkedfinancing framework("the Framework"). In April, we issued our first senior unsecured sustainability-linked bond (see Appendix I). This is a progress report on the status of the Key Performance Indicator (KPI) and should be read in conjunction with the Planet chapter on page 69 in our 2021 annual report.
The Framework allows us to link our financing with Wallenius Wilhelmsen's target to reduce our CO2 intensity by 27.5% from 2019 to 2030. The chosen KPI for the Framework is the fleet weighted average CO2 intensity. This report discloses the performance of the KPI of the Framework for the calendar year 2021.
In 2021 we did not meet the targeted CO2 intensity due to market conditions and supply-chain disruptions. The KPI result was 5.89 gCO2 per GT.nm compared to a target of 5.80. The shortfall does not impact our commitment to the 2030-target and our focus remains to cut emissions every day through implementing the initiatives as described in the Framework.
The reason for the increase in the KPI in 2021 was the rapid rebound in transported volumes following lower activity due to the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. The rebound led to an increase in sailing speeds and a tight global fleet market. Furthermore, significant supply-chain disruptions including pandemic lockdown measures and port congestions around the world negatively impacted our trade routes and vessel operations. The conditions caused higher fuel consumptions as the vessels had to speed up to make up for delays. These dynamics have continued into 2022 and we are continuously monitoring the development.
Whilst our carbon emissions are crucial, our sustainability ambitions extend beyond planet and climate, and we are also strengthening our impact on the pillars of governance, people and prosperity. Please refer to our 2021 annual reportfor insight into our management and performance of our material sustainability aspects.
Fleet composition for the Controlled Fleet
Our Controlled Fleet included 125 vessels per 31 December 2021. This represents an increase of 6 vessels compared to our base year of 2019. The fleet grew due to the delivery of two new vessels to our owned fleet, M/V Tannhauser and M/V Nabucco, in addition to an increased number of long-term chartered vessels. Two vessels were responsibly recycled in 2020 and one in 2021.
Please see Appendix II for complete list of vessels that are included in the IMO DCS reporting for the reported period.
We confirm that for 2021 we hold valid DCS Fuel Oil Consumption Reports as issued for all vessels of our Controlled Fleet, or which were previously part of our Controlled Fleet during the year.
Update on our strategy and regulations relevant to the KPI and SPT
There are no updates compared to the Framework dated January 2022.
KPI Performance compared to Trajectory
The relevant information for our Controlled Fleet for the calendar year 2021, has been verified by DNV. The verification can be found here Investors Relations - Wallenius Wilhelmsen:
|
Period:
|
|
1 January - 31 December 2021
|
No. of vessels included in the Controlled Fleet:
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
Total CO2 emissions, mt:
|
|
|
4 402 327
|
|
|
Total gross tonnage, GT:
|
|
|
7 922 463
|
|
|
Total distance travelled, nm:
|
|
|
11 784 929
|
|
|
Key Performance Indicator, gCO2 / GT.nm / ∆% from 2019:
|
|
|
5.89 / 1.9%
|
|
|
Change in Key Performance Indicator versus 2019:
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trajectory target 2021 - Interim KPI / ∆% from 2019:
|
|
|
5.80 / 0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trajectory Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
None
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alignment with the Trajectory target 2021:
|
|
|
|
Not reached
|
|
|
|
|
We confirm there are no changes to the baseline year 2019 and no Trajectory Adjustments. The relevant information for our Controlled Fleet for the calendar year 2019:
|
Period:
|
|
1 January - 31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
No. of vessels included in the Controlled Fleet:
|
|
119
|
|
|
Total CO2 emissions, mt:
|
|
4 416 853
|
|
|
Total gross tonnage, GT:
|
|
7 535 981
|
|
|
Total distance travelled, nm:
|
|
11 971 458
|
|
|
Key Performance Indicator:
|
|
5.78
|
|
|
Oslo, 30 June 2022
Anette Rønnov
Chief Sustainability Officer
Wallenius Wilhelmsen
|
Appendix I : Financial instruments and loans under the Framework
Instrument: Sustainability-linked bond (ISIN NO NO0012495912)
Volume: NOK 1,250 million
Issued: April 2022
Maturing: April 2027
Target Observation Date: 31.12.2025
Applicable Interim SPT: -10.1% vs 2019 / KPI level 5.20
|
