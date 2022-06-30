Log in
08:13aWALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : WAWI 2021 SLFF progress report
PU
06/22WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : DNV Verification Statement 2021
PU
06/01Norway's Wallenius Wilhelmsen Buys Additional Stake In NorSea For $53 Million
MT
Wallenius Wilhelmsen : WAWI 2021 SLFF progress report

06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Sustainability-linked finance progress report 2021

Comment from Chief Sustainability Officer

In January 2022 Wallenius Wilhelmsen published its Sustainability-linkedfinancing framework("the Framework"). In April, we issued our first senior unsecured sustainability-linked bond (see Appendix I). This is a progress report on the status of the Key Performance Indicator (KPI) and should be read in conjunction with the Planet chapter on page 69 in our 2021 annual report.

The Framework allows us to link our financing with Wallenius Wilhelmsen's target to reduce our CO2 intensity by 27.5% from 2019 to 2030. The chosen KPI for the Framework is the fleet weighted average CO2 intensity. This report discloses the performance of the KPI of the Framework for the calendar year 2021.

In 2021 we did not meet the targeted CO2 intensity due to market conditions and supply-chain disruptions. The KPI result was 5.89 gCO2 per GT.nm compared to a target of 5.80. The shortfall does not impact our commitment to the 2030-target and our focus remains to cut emissions every day through implementing the initiatives as described in the Framework.

The reason for the increase in the KPI in 2021 was the rapid rebound in transported volumes following lower activity due to the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. The rebound led to an increase in sailing speeds and a tight global fleet market. Furthermore, significant supply-chain disruptions including pandemic lockdown measures and port congestions around the world negatively impacted our trade routes and vessel operations. The conditions caused higher fuel consumptions as the vessels had to speed up to make up for delays. These dynamics have continued into 2022 and we are continuously monitoring the development.

Whilst our carbon emissions are crucial, our sustainability ambitions extend beyond planet and climate, and we are also strengthening our impact on the pillars of governance, people and prosperity. Please refer to our 2021 annual reportfor insight into our management and performance of our material sustainability aspects.

Fleet composition for the Controlled Fleet

Our Controlled Fleet included 125 vessels per 31 December 2021. This represents an increase of 6 vessels compared to our base year of 2019. The fleet grew due to the delivery of two new vessels to our owned fleet, M/V Tannhauser and M/V Nabucco, in addition to an increased number of long-term chartered vessels. Two vessels were responsibly recycled in 2020 and one in 2021.

Please see Appendix II for complete list of vessels that are included in the IMO DCS reporting for the reported period.

We confirm that for 2021 we hold valid DCS Fuel Oil Consumption Reports as issued for all vessels of our Controlled Fleet, or which were previously part of our Controlled Fleet during the year.

Update on our strategy and regulations relevant to the KPI and SPT

There are no updates compared to the Framework dated January 2022.

KPI Performance compared to Trajectory

The relevant information for our Controlled Fleet for the calendar year 2021, has been verified by DNV. The verification can be found here Investors Relations - Wallenius Wilhelmsen:

Period:

1 January - 31 December 2021

No. of vessels included in the Controlled Fleet:

125

Total CO2 emissions, mt:

4 402 327

Total gross tonnage, GT:

7 922 463

Total distance travelled, nm:

11 784 929

Key Performance Indicator, gCO2 / GT.nm / ∆% from 2019:

5.89 / 1.9%

Change in Key Performance Indicator versus 2019:

0.11

Trajectory target 2021 - Interim KPI / ∆% from 2019:

5.80 / 0.3%

Trajectory Adjustments:

None

Alignment with the Trajectory target 2021:

Not reached

We confirm there are no changes to the baseline year 2019 and no Trajectory Adjustments. The relevant information for our Controlled Fleet for the calendar year 2019:

Period:

1 January - 31 December 2019

No. of vessels included in the Controlled Fleet:

119

Total CO2 emissions, mt:

4 416 853

Total gross tonnage, GT:

7 535 981

Total distance travelled, nm:

11 971 458

Key Performance Indicator:

5.78

Oslo, 30 June 2022

Anette Rønnov

Chief Sustainability Officer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Sustainability-linked finance progress report 2021

2

Appendix I : Financial instruments and loans under the Framework

Instrument: Sustainability-linked bond (ISIN NO NO0012495912)

Volume: NOK 1,250 million

Issued: April 2022

Maturing: April 2027

Target Observation Date: 31.12.2025

Applicable Interim SPT: -10.1% vs 2019 / KPI level 5.20

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Sustainability-linked finance progress report 2021

3

Appendix II: Controlled Fleet

Vessel Name

Type

Build year

GT

Aniara

LCTC

2008

71 673

ARC Commitment

LCTC

2011

74 255

ARC Independence

LCTC

2007

72 118

ARC Integrity

LCTC

2008

72 118

ARC Resolve

PCTC

2006

60 942

Asian Captain

PCTC

1998

71 383

Asian Dynasty

PCTC

1999

55 719

Asian Emperor

PCTC

1999

55 729

Asian Empire

PCTC

1998

71 383

Asian Majesty

PCTC

1999

71 383

Asian Trust

PCTC

2000

55 719

Asian Vision

PCTC

1997

55 680

Bess

PCTC

2010

58 750

Boheme

PCTC

1999

67 264

Carmen

LCTC

2011

74 258

Don Carlos

PCTC

1997

67 141

Don Juan

PCTC

1995

55 598

Don Pasquale

PCTC

1998

67 141

Don Quijote

PCTC

1997

67 141

Elektra

PCTC

1999

67 264

Endurance

RORO

1996

72 708

Fidelio

LCTC

2007

71 583

Figaro

LCTC

2011

74 258

Freedom

PCTC

1997

49 821

Grand Dahlia

PCTC

2009

59 217

Grand Pavo

PCTC

2005

59 217

Grand Quest

PCTC

1999

50 309

Grand Sapphire

PCTC

2007

59 217

Grand Uranus

LCTC

2012

72 408

Honor

PCTC

1997

49 821

Liberty

PCTC

2006

61 321

Manon

PCTC

1999

67 264

Mignon

PCTC

1999

67 264

Morning Calm

PCTC

2004

57 692

Morning Calypso

PCTC

2013

59 580

Morning Camilla

PCTC

2009

60 876

Morning Capo

PCTC

2013

59 615

Morning Cara

PCTC

2011

59 454

Morning Carina

PCTC

2007

60 876

Morning Carol

PCTC

2008

57 542

Morning Caroline

PCTC

2008

60 876

Morning Catherine

PCTC

2008

61 002

Morning Cecilie

PCTC

2008

60 876

Morning Celesta

PCTC

2008

57 542

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Sustainability-linked finance progress report 2021

4

Morning Celine

PCTC

2009

60 931

Morning Cello

PCTC

2007

57 542

Morning Champion

PCTC

2005

57 692

Morning Chant

PCTC

2014

59 615

Morning Charlotte

PCTC

2007

61 002

Morning Cherry

PCTC

2014

59 525

Morning Chorus

PCTC

2007

57 536

Morning Christina

PCTC

2010

59 601

Morning Cindy

PCTC

2012

59 580

Morning Claire

PCTC

2012

60 928

Morning Clara

PCTC

2009

60 213

Morning Composer

PCTC

2008

57 542

Morning Concert

PCTC

2006

57 415

Morning Conductor

PCTC

2008

57 542

Morning Cornelia

PCTC

2010

61 002

Morning Cornet

PCTC

2007

57 542

Morning Courier

PCTC

2005

57 692

Morning Crown

PCTC

2005

57 692

Morning Crystal

PCTC

2011

59 524

Morning Lady

LCTC

2010

70 853

Morning Laura

LCTC

2010

70 853

Morning Lena

LCTC

2010

70 853

Morning Lily

LCTC

2011

70 687

Morning Linda

LCTC

2008

68 701

Morning Lisa

LCTC

2008

68 701

Morning Lucy

LCTC

2009

68 701

Morning Lynn

LCTC

2009

68 701

Morning Margareta

PCTC

2008

51 917

Morning Menad

PCTC

2007

41 192

Morning Midas

PCTC

2006

46800

Morning Ninni

PCTC

2008

51 917

Morning Peace

PCTC

2017

66 802

Morning Pilot

PCTC

2014

65 276

Morning Post

PCTC

2014

65 276

Morning Pride

PCTC

2014

65 424

Morning Prosperity

PCTC

2017

66 802

Nabucco

PCTC

2021

73358

NOCC Atlantic

PCTC

2009

60868

Oberon

LCTC

2008

71 673

Parsifal

RORO

2011

75 251

Patriot

PCTC

2006

60 979

Porgy

PCTC

2009

58 752

Resolve

PCTC

1994

49 443

Salome

RORO

2012

75 251

Taipan

PCTC

2006

57 692

Talia

PCTC

2006

57 692

Talisman

RORO

2000

67 140

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Sustainability-linked finance progress report 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
