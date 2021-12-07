Wallenius Wilhelmsen : celebrates naming ceremony for MV Nabucco

The ceremony was live-streamed from Gothenburg, with only a select group attending due to the recent increase in Covid cases. MV Nabucco is the last in a line of four HERO class sister ships.

Watch the 30-minute naming ceremony.

To signify the vessel's sustainable features, and the company's ambitious sustainability agenda, a bottle-shaped ice sculpture was smashed against the hull. The godparents, sustainable battery company and Wallenius Wilhemsen customer, Northvolt, presented Captain Fredrik Krysén with a battery to keep onboard as a reminder that both companies are committed to a decarbonized world.

In his speech, Acting CEO Torbjørn Wist said: "This vessel is at the forefront when it comes to minimizing carbon emissions, ship recycling and fuel efficiency. She is our last vessel based on conventional fuel technology and we now look towards the next generation of energy solutions."

"We thank Tianjin Xingang Shipbuilding for their effort in building this amazing vessel, and all the employees in Wallenius Marine and Wallenius Wilhelmsen who have worked on this project," said Torbjørn.