  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAWI   NO0010571680

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA

(WAWI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 12/07 10:16:10 am
45.18 NOK   +5.07%
10:02aWALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : celebrates naming ceremony for MV Nabucco
PU
12/03WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : leads the discussion on decarbonisation
PU
11/29Wallenius Wilhelmsen Appoints CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wallenius Wilhelmsen : celebrates naming ceremony for MV Nabucco

12/07/2021 | 10:02am EST
The ceremony was live-streamed from Gothenburg, with only a select group attending due to the recent increase in Covid cases. MV Nabucco is the last in a line of four HERO class sister ships.

Watch the 30-minute naming ceremony.

To signify the vessel's sustainable features, and the company's ambitious sustainability agenda, a bottle-shaped ice sculpture was smashed against the hull. The godparents, sustainable battery company and Wallenius Wilhemsen customer, Northvolt, presented Captain Fredrik Krysén with a battery to keep onboard as a reminder that both companies are committed to a decarbonized world.

In his speech, Acting CEO Torbjørn Wist said: "This vessel is at the forefront when it comes to minimizing carbon emissions, ship recycling and fuel efficiency. She is our last vessel based on conventional fuel technology and we now look towards the next generation of energy solutions."

"We thank Tianjin Xingang Shipbuilding for their effort in building this amazing vessel, and all the employees in Wallenius Marine and Wallenius Wilhelmsen who have worked on this project," said Torbjørn.

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 15:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 852 M - -
Net income 2021 122 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 998 M 1 992 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 8 665
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,73 $
Average target price 6,83 $
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjørn Mogård Wist Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Rune Bjerke Chairman
Marianne Lie Independent Director
Kerstin Margareta Alestig Johnson Independent Director
Thomas Wilhelmsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA85.34%1 992
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.246.44%26 883
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%6 603
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-11.50%2 530
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.145.30%2 317
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED203.07%1 993