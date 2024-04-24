Wallenius Wilhelmsen moves first on Brunswick Port expansion, enhancing US capabilities

"Our expansion and new long-term commitment in Brunswick strengthen our position as the preferred supply chain partner to North American automotive, equipment and breakbulk customers providing our complete package of market-leading end-to-end logistics services." says Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO, Wallenius Wilhelmsen.



"We are thankful for our longtime partnership with Wallenius Wilhelmsen and are excited to begin this new chapter of service," said GPA Board Chairman Kent Fountain. "With the efficiencies of their Brunswick operation, GPA and Wallenius Wilhelmsen will continue to deliver world-class reliability for our mutual customers."



The Brunswick expansion will further cement the company's position as the favored partner for North American customers, joining an established network of terminals, on-port and in-plant processing centers that handle vehicles, construction, mining, and agricultural equipment across the region.



Wallenius Wilhelmsen's Brunswick footprint includes expansions and enhancements to its existing terminal and auto vehicle processing center (VPC). An important addition is the new equipment processing center (EPC) that can store, customize, assemble, exercise, and distribute machinery on behalf of equipment OEMs and their dealers. The combination of services, coupled with the strategic benefits to the company's shipping network, will provide invaluable benefits for Wallenius Wilhelmsen's stakeholders going forward.



"These state-of-the-art facilities allow us to work on our customers' products in factory-like conditions that stand above any on-port setting," says Mike Hynekamp, Chief Operating Officer, Logistics Services, Wallenius Wilhelmsen. "The upgraded facilities are purpose built to allow for the safe and efficient completion, storage, inspection and distribution of our customers' products without the need to dray to an off-site location," adds Hynekamp.



"We're excited to welcome the additional business to Colonel's Island Terminal from Wallenius Wilhelmsen, where we are developing the nation's premier gateway for all carriers handling autos and heavy machinery," said GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch.