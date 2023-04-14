Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAWI   NO0010571680

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA

(WAWI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:01 2023-04-14 am EDT
77.35 NOK   -0.71%
11:16aWallenius Wilhelmsen : secures 99.5 percent ownership of Syngin Technology
PU
04/04Wallenius Wilhelmsen : All you need to know about biosecurity risk material contamination before you ship cargo to Australia
PU
04/03Making Safety Smarter : how technology is transforming our operations for the better
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wallenius Wilhelmsen : secures 99.5 percent ownership of Syngin Technology

04/14/2023 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures 99.5 percent ownership of Syngin Technology

Wallenius Wilhelmsen completes purchase of 29.5 percent in Syngin Technology from Haute Tour Holdings, LLC, giving it a 99.5 percent interest and control of Syngin Technology.- another step towards becoming the leading supply chain and mobility orchestrator

14 April 2023

As part of continuous efforts to grow its digital supply chain solutions, Wallenius Wilhelmsen has acquired the additional shares of Syngin Technology effective 31 March. "The purchase of these outstanding shares of Syngin provides an opportunity to add a critical piece to our digital supply chain solutions offering, bringing instant market credibility to automotive fleet management and mobility services within the group," says Mike Hynekamp, chief operating officer logistics.

After an initial 70 percent investment in Syngin Technology in 2018, Wallenius Wilhelmsen has been working with Syngin to broaden the scope of full lifecycle logistics services to support automotive customers. Syngin's operations will now be a part of Wallenius Wilhelmsen's new digital supply chain services unit.

"The purchase of these outstanding shares of Syngin provides an opportunity to add a critical piece to our digital supply chain solutions offering, bringing instant market credibility to automotive fleet management and mobility services within the group," says Mike Hynekamp, chief operating officer logistics.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen and its customers can now take advantage of Syngin's proven technology platform and dedicated concierge team to provide a reliable and cost-effective last-mile transportation solution that is purpose-built to manage vehicle moves for fleet managers and vehicle remarketers.

Hynekamp also envisions the technology being used beyond fleet management customers, including OEMS and other aspects of Wallenius Wilhelmsen's business. "We now can grow the Syngin marketplace beyond fleet cars and into new vehicles at scale and expand our services globally," he says.

Today, the Syngin platform connects a network of more than 2,000 owner-operation truck carriers across the US with fleet managers and vehicle remarketers looking for transportation services. The digital platform was revamped earlier this year to improve the user experience, simplify workflows, and streamline system integrations through API's. The SynginGO app has also been developed to support carriers to make last-mile operations more efficient.

"We are proud to be able to offer a digitally enabled inland transportation service, coupled with an experienced management and concierge team. These investments lay the foundation for us to reach our goal to make Wallenius Wilhelmsen the leading supply chain and mobility orchestrator," says Hynekamp.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 15:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
11:16aWallenius Wilhelmsen : secures 99.5 percent ownership of Syngin Technology
PU
04/04Wallenius Wilhelmsen : All you need to know about biosecurity risk material contamination ..
PU
04/03Making Safety Smarter : how technology is transforming our operations for the better
PU
03/31Wallenius Wilhelmsen Asa : Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
03/30Wallenius Wilhelmsen : New company structure, new group executive management team
PU
03/27Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Electric vehicles pose a new threat to safety on the high seas
PU
03/24Mandatory notification of trade - Michael Hynekamp sells shares
AQ
03/20Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Mandatory notification of trade - Margareta Alestig buys shares in ..
AQ
03/16Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Our annual report is out – today
PU
03/16Wallenius Wilhelmsen's 2022 annual report is now available
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 306 M - -
Net income 2023 784 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,08x
Yield 2023 11,8%
Capitalization 3 192 M 3 192 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 8 875
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,56 $
Average target price 11,44 $
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lasse Kristoffersen Chief Executive Officer
Torbjørn Mogård Wist Chief Financial Officer
Rune Bjerke Chairman
Gro Rognstad Chief Technology & Information Officer
Marianne Lie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-19.73%3 192
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.2.15%11 558
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.18.38%2 446
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.14.72%2 269
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.11.41%2 075
COSTAMARE INC.7.65%1 216
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer