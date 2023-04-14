Wallenius Wilhelmsen : secures 99.5 percent ownership of Syngin Technology

After an initial 70 percent investment in Syngin Technology in 2018, Wallenius Wilhelmsen has been working with Syngin to broaden the scope of full lifecycle logistics services to support automotive customers. Syngin's operations will now be a part of Wallenius Wilhelmsen's new digital supply chain services unit.



"The purchase of these outstanding shares of Syngin provides an opportunity to add a critical piece to our digital supply chain solutions offering, bringing instant market credibility to automotive fleet management and mobility services within the group," says Mike Hynekamp, chief operating officer logistics.



Wallenius Wilhelmsen and its customers can now take advantage of Syngin's proven technology platform and dedicated concierge team to provide a reliable and cost-effective last-mile transportation solution that is purpose-built to manage vehicle moves for fleet managers and vehicle remarketers.



Hynekamp also envisions the technology being used beyond fleet management customers, including OEMS and other aspects of Wallenius Wilhelmsen's business. "We now can grow the Syngin marketplace beyond fleet cars and into new vehicles at scale and expand our services globally," he says.



Today, the Syngin platform connects a network of more than 2,000 owner-operation truck carriers across the US with fleet managers and vehicle remarketers looking for transportation services. The digital platform was revamped earlier this year to improve the user experience, simplify workflows, and streamline system integrations through API's. The SynginGO app has also been developed to support carriers to make last-mile operations more efficient.



"We are proud to be able to offer a digitally enabled inland transportation service, coupled with an experienced management and concierge team. These investments lay the foundation for us to reach our goal to make Wallenius Wilhelmsen the leading supply chain and mobility orchestrator," says Hynekamp.