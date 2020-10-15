Log in
WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)

Wallenstam : 2,000 square meters of new businesses in place in Umami Park

10/15/2020 | 02:55am EDT
Published 10/15/2020

The Stockholm region's new dynamic area Umami Park in Sundbyberg is a hive of activity. A completely new area is emerging featuring modern apartments, office space, restaurants, cafés, gyms, care and local services. The area's first nursery school opened recently. Now a barber shop, hairdresser and beauty salon have also opened and a dry cleaners will soon be in place. All in all, about 2,000 square meters of new businesses are involved. Meanwhile, the first office spaces are ready after an extensive renovation.

'What makes Umami Park unique is the holistic approach taken. A lively mixed-use district is under development. Here you will be able to have a cappuccino on the square, pass by the dry cleaners or exercise at lunch time, pick up the children from the nursery school and round off the day with dinner at an outdoor terrace,' says Ruby Resman, Business Area Manager, Commercial Stockholm/Uppsala at Wallenstam.

Both completely renovated office space and corporate apartments are now ready for occupation.

'Here you can rent offices with parking in the same property, in close proximity to corporate apartments, co-working and conference space. Our ambition is to create the right conditions for an inspiring, flexible and efficient working life,' says Ruby Resman, Business Area Manager, Commercial Stockholm/Uppsala at Wallenstam.

Overall, the development of Umami Park involves about 800 apartments, 10,000 square meters of restaurants, shops and other services and 13,500 square meters of office space - with a focus on people enjoying themselves, meeting and working. The proximity to the metro, Stockholm city, Solna and Kista is unbeatable, while Arlanda and Bromma airports are within a convenient distance.

Disclaimer

Wallenstam AB published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2020 2 168 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2020 1 103 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2020 26 451 M 2 997 M 2 997 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,9x
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 42 636 M 4 839 M 4 831 M
EV / Sales 2020 31,9x
EV / Sales 2021 30,2x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Wallenstam AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 114,25 SEK
Last Close Price 132,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target -2,27%
Spread / Average Target -13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Lennart Wallenstam Chief Executive Officer
Lars-Ake Bokenberger Chairman
Susann Linde Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Patrik Persson Technical Director
Anders Stefan Berntsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)16.61%4 839
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.02%45 807
VONOVIA SE23.46%39 378
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-10.46%27 074
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE24.24%18 259
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.84%17 642
