Wallenstam : 2,000 square meters of new businesses in place in Umami Park

Published 10/15/2020

The Stockholm region's new dynamic area Umami Park in Sundbyberg is a hive of activity. A completely new area is emerging featuring modern apartments, office space, restaurants, cafés, gyms, care and local services. The area's first nursery school opened recently. Now a barber shop, hairdresser and beauty salon have also opened and a dry cleaners will soon be in place. All in all, about 2,000 square meters of new businesses are involved. Meanwhile, the first office spaces are ready after an extensive renovation.

'What makes Umami Park unique is the holistic approach taken. A lively mixed-use district is under development. Here you will be able to have a cappuccino on the square, pass by the dry cleaners or exercise at lunch time, pick up the children from the nursery school and round off the day with dinner at an outdoor terrace,' says Ruby Resman, Business Area Manager, Commercial Stockholm/Uppsala at Wallenstam.

Both completely renovated office space and corporate apartments are now ready for occupation.

'Here you can rent offices with parking in the same property, in close proximity to corporate apartments, co-working and conference space. Our ambition is to create the right conditions for an inspiring, flexible and efficient working life,' says Ruby Resman, Business Area Manager, Commercial Stockholm/Uppsala at Wallenstam.

Overall, the development of Umami Park involves about 800 apartments, 10,000 square meters of restaurants, shops and other services and 13,500 square meters of office space - with a focus on people enjoying themselves, meeting and working. The proximity to the metro, Stockholm city, Solna and Kista is unbeatable, while Arlanda and Bromma airports are within a convenient distance.