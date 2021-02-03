Wallenstam : 500 square meters of specialist care for Haga in Gothenburg

Published 2/3/2021

The hand and foot surgery specialist Arcademy from Stockholm and the 'Gazelle company' Stjärnkliniken with physiotherapists, naprapaths and therapists from Östergötland are choosing Haga and Gothenburg for their new establishments. Both of the businesses are moving into the popular Axesshuset at Södra Allégatan 6. This means commercial lets with care in focus totalling 500 square meters for Wallenstam.

Arcademy is already established at Sophiahemmet in Stockholm and in Uppsala and has now opened a unit in Gothenburg. Ultra-modern equipment and the latest technology combined with a team that takes care of the patient from the first visit until surgery and the subsequent rehabilitation, are in focus.

'Demand for highly specialised hand and foot surgery has increased and for us the choice of Gothenburg was easy, since it is a hub for the whole of Western Sweden. Of course, it is also so nice to be in Gothenburg! We are very happy in our new premises, it feels totally right to be able to build up our business in Axesshuset. We have already found great forms of collaboration with other care providers in the building and are completely satisfied with both the premises and the location,' says Elisabet Hagert, CEO of Arcademy.

Stjärnkliniken, which plans to receive its first patients in Gothenburg during March was named as a Gazelle company (a title awarded to Sweden's fastest growing companies) by the Swedish business newspaper Dagens Industri in 2020. The vision is to create a healthier Sweden with elite sports as a characteristic feature. They already have a presence in a number of locations in Östergötland and have now chosen to open their first clinic outside the region during March.

'We are growing so fast and are seeing strong demand both from customers and skilled therapists with connections to several different national teams who want to and will work with us. It feels fantastic to open soon in Gothenburg with a well-composed multidisciplinary team of specialists who work in the customer's best interests. The premises are perfect and so are our future neighbors, says Fredrik Brännström, Group CEO of Stjärnkliniken.

'Axesshuset operates a bit like a hub with health and wellbeing in focus. It is really great to be able to welcome two successful specialist businesses as Arcademy and Stjärnkliniken to the building and to us at Wallenstam,' says Marina Fritsche, Regional Director for Gothenburg and Vice CEO of Wallenstam.