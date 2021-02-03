Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Wallenstam AB (publ)    WALL B   SE0007074844

WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)

(WALL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/03 03:01:12 am
132.65 SEK   -0.11%
02:44aWALLENSTAM : 500 square meters of specialist care for Haga in Gothenburg
PU
02/02WALLENSTAM : obtains new land allocation in Barkarbystaden
AQ
01/28WALLENSTAM : KAVAT is growing with Wallenstam
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wallenstam : 500 square meters of specialist care for Haga in Gothenburg

02/03/2021 | 02:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published 2/3/2021

The hand and foot surgery specialist Arcademy from Stockholm and the 'Gazelle company' Stjärnkliniken with physiotherapists, naprapaths and therapists from Östergötland are choosing Haga and Gothenburg for their new establishments. Both of the businesses are moving into the popular Axesshuset at Södra Allégatan 6. This means commercial lets with care in focus totalling 500 square meters for Wallenstam.

Arcademy is already established at Sophiahemmet in Stockholm and in Uppsala and has now opened a unit in Gothenburg. Ultra-modern equipment and the latest technology combined with a team that takes care of the patient from the first visit until surgery and the subsequent rehabilitation, are in focus.

'Demand for highly specialised hand and foot surgery has increased and for us the choice of Gothenburg was easy, since it is a hub for the whole of Western Sweden. Of course, it is also so nice to be in Gothenburg! We are very happy in our new premises, it feels totally right to be able to build up our business in Axesshuset. We have already found great forms of collaboration with other care providers in the building and are completely satisfied with both the premises and the location,' says Elisabet Hagert, CEO of Arcademy.

Stjärnkliniken, which plans to receive its first patients in Gothenburg during March was named as a Gazelle company (a title awarded to Sweden's fastest growing companies) by the Swedish business newspaper Dagens Industri in 2020. The vision is to create a healthier Sweden with elite sports as a characteristic feature. They already have a presence in a number of locations in Östergötland and have now chosen to open their first clinic outside the region during March.

'We are growing so fast and are seeing strong demand both from customers and skilled therapists with connections to several different national teams who want to and will work with us. It feels fantastic to open soon in Gothenburg with a well-composed multidisciplinary team of specialists who work in the customer's best interests. The premises are perfect and so are our future neighbors, says Fredrik Brännström, Group CEO of Stjärnkliniken.

'Axesshuset operates a bit like a hub with health and wellbeing in focus. It is really great to be able to welcome two successful specialist businesses as Arcademy and Stjärnkliniken to the building and to us at Wallenstam,' says Marina Fritsche, Regional Director for Gothenburg and Vice CEO of Wallenstam.

Disclaimer

Wallenstam AB published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 07:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
02:44aWALLENSTAM : 500 square meters of specialist care for Haga in Gothenburg
PU
02/02WALLENSTAM : obtains new land allocation in Barkarbystaden
AQ
01/28WALLENSTAM : KAVAT is growing with Wallenstam
PU
01/27WALLENSTAM : Mikado and Jups expand on Sten Sturegatan
PU
01/26WALLENSTAM : Office lets of more than 700 square meters in Inom Vallgraven in Go..
PU
01/25WALLENSTAM : Jetshop chooses Sten Sturegatan for continued expansion
AQ
01/18WALLENSTAM : New office lets in Gårda
PU
2020WALLENSTAM : Completed transactions, occupations and construction starts during ..
AQ
2020WALLENSTAM : Letter of intent regarding Östermalmshallen
PU
2020EMPTY STORES AND OFFICES : how Sweden aims to plug housing gap
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 112 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2020 1 279 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2020 26 286 M 3 133 M 3 133 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 42 894 M 5 095 M 5 112 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,8x
EV / Sales 2021 30,9x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Wallenstam AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 117,50 SEK
Last Close Price 132,80 SEK
Spread / Highest target -4,37%
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Lennart Wallenstam Chief Executive Officer
Lars-Ake Bokenberger Chairman
Susann Linde Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Patrik Persson Technical Director
Anders Stefan Berntsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)1.68%5 095
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.20%49 676
VONOVIA SE-4.99%38 642
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.89%26 439
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-2.63%17 587
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.61%14 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ