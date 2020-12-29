Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Wallenstam AB (publ)    WALL B   SE0007074844

WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)

(WALL B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wallenstam : Letter of intent regarding Östermalmshallen

12/29/2020 | 06:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published 12/29/2020

Wallenstam has signed a letter of intent with the City of Stockholm regarding the building, which has been used for the evacuation of Östermalmshallen. The building, which is located at Östermalmstorg, opened in 2016 when the regular market hall was to be renovated, and it closed for good on February 15, 2020.

The letter of intent means that the City of Stockholm and Wallenstam will jointly work for a conveyance of the market hall through a purchase agreement and that Wallenstam will be given the exclusive right to negotiate with the City about the purchase up to and including February 1, 2021. The next step after the letter of intent is to conclude the agreement and sign a contract, the ambition is to do so during January 2021.

'It is a fine property and in this way we want to help the City of Stockholm to find a sustainable continued use of the building,' says Hans Wallenstam, CEO of Wallenstam.

'We see different possible uses and locations for a reuse of the building. However, we cannot say today where and how it will be used in the future since this also requires its own process and will ultimately become a building permit issue,' says Hans Wallenstam, CEO of Wallenstam.

'It is very gratifying from both a sustainability and taxpayer perspective that we have been able to make this agreement with Wallenstam AB, a serious player in the property sector. This building will in time get a new use, and the work on restoring Östermalmstorg can begin,' says Dennis Wedin, Vice Mayor for Housing and Real Estate in the City of Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Wallenstam AB published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 11:06:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
06:07aWALLENSTAM : Letter of intent regarding Östermalmshallen
PU
12/23EMPTY STORES AND OFFICES : how Sweden aims to plug housing gap
RE
12/17WALLENSTAM : SBB acquires two community service properties in Gothenburg from Wa..
AQ
12/17WALLENSTAM : and SBB carry out transaction
AQ
12/15WALLENSTAM : 1,000 square meters of solar cells for Kallebäcks Terrasser
PU
12/14WALLENSTAM : Further acquisition of land for future production
AQ
12/11WALLENSTAM : publishes updated base prospectus for existing MTN program
AQ
12/10WALLENSTAM : Boqueria, management consultants and an esthetic medical clinic ope..
PU
12/01WALLENSTAM : acquires land for new construction in central Gothenburg
AQ
11/23WALLENSTAM : 1,800 square meter gymnastics and trampoline hall for Mölnlycke Fab..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 112 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2020 1 278 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2020 26 287 M 3 196 M 3 196 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 1,59%
Capitalization 41 570 M 5 017 M 5 054 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,1x
EV / Sales 2021 30,3x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Wallenstam AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 117,50 SEK
Last Close Price 128,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target -1,32%
Spread / Average Target -8,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Lennart Wallenstam Chief Executive Officer
Lars-Ake Bokenberger Chairman
Susann Linde Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Patrik Persson Technical Director
Anders Stefan Berntsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)13.69%5 017
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.68%48 007
VONOVIA SE23.25%40 231
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-33.80%24 858
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE18.75%17 838
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-36.03%15 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ