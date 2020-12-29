Wallenstam : Letter of intent regarding Östermalmshallen

Published 12/29/2020

Wallenstam has signed a letter of intent with the City of Stockholm regarding the building, which has been used for the evacuation of Östermalmshallen. The building, which is located at Östermalmstorg, opened in 2016 when the regular market hall was to be renovated, and it closed for good on February 15, 2020.

The letter of intent means that the City of Stockholm and Wallenstam will jointly work for a conveyance of the market hall through a purchase agreement and that Wallenstam will be given the exclusive right to negotiate with the City about the purchase up to and including February 1, 2021. The next step after the letter of intent is to conclude the agreement and sign a contract, the ambition is to do so during January 2021.

'It is a fine property and in this way we want to help the City of Stockholm to find a sustainable continued use of the building,' says Hans Wallenstam, CEO of Wallenstam.

'We see different possible uses and locations for a reuse of the building. However, we cannot say today where and how it will be used in the future since this also requires its own process and will ultimately become a building permit issue,' says Hans Wallenstam, CEO of Wallenstam.