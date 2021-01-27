Log in
Wallenstam : Mikado and Jups expand on Sten Sturegatan

01/27/2021
Published 1/27/2021

In the reconstruction and development of Wallenstam's properties at Sten Sturegatan, a stone's throw from Scandinavium arena, both popular Mikado and Jups café have chosen to expand their operations.

Mikado opened in 1984, Gothenburg's first Japanese restaurant.Thirty years later, Mikado moved to Sten Sturegatan 42. Now the restaurant has taken the next step by expanding its floor space and later this spring it will open a newstreet food section in the newly constructed connecting building in the block.

'We have been on an extremely exciting journey and have seen how Teppanyaki, Sukiyaki and Sushi have gone from something unusual and exotic to becoming a natural part of Gothenburgers' eating habits. Now we are looking forward to our continued development in Gothenburg's popular events area both with greater floor space and our new street food venture,' says Mikado's owner, Tsoi Mo Sing.

In the newly constructed connecting building between the residential buildings on Sten Sturegatan, Jups café has also chosen to expand its operations. Combined, both of the businesses are expanding by about 300 square meters.

'It is really great that both Jups and Mikado want to continue to develop with us and that they will expand into the new connecting building in the block. The whole block will get a nice lift through our reconstruction and extension work in an attractive location right in the middle of Gothenburg's events area,' says Anders Forsling, Chief Account Manager, Commercial at Wallenstam in Gothenburg.

In the early 1960s Wallenstam constructed the properties at Sten Sturegatan including 160 apartments with commercial activities on the ground floor. So far in the ongoing renovation, one of three building bodies has been supplemented with 27 apartments through an extension. Meanwhile, a new connecting building of 640 square meters has been constructed between two of the building bodies to further develop the block.

Disclaimer

Wallenstam AB published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 08:37:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
