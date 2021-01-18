Wallenstam : New office lets in Gårda

Published 1/18/2021

Fredrikssons Teknik & Bygg and Reducero choose Wallenstam and Gårda in central Gothenburg for their new office premises and company expansions. The two lets combined amount to about 800 square meters.

Reducero, which is a loan broker, is moving into Vädursgatan 5 now in January.

'Gårda is well located and Wallenstam is a landlord with a lot of experience. We are growing rapidly and had a need for a larger premises with a lot of possibilities. Now we will get adaptable space for sales activities and training. A premises where we can continue to develop and enjoy working in,' says Magnus Flyckt, CEO of Reducero.

Fredrikssons Teknik & Bygg is already an existing tenant of Wallenstam and is moving up a gear to a new address with greater space at Gårdavägen 1 in April.

'We are growing and we needed to increase our office space in connection with this. A really great location, rewarding cooperation and the possibility to combine office space with a warehouse and garage made the choice very easy,' says Anton Larsson, CEO of Fredrikssons Teknik & Bygg.

'It is very nice when our customers grow together with us like Fredrikssons Teknik & Bygg are doing. They are also a good partner to Wallenstam and help us with tenant adaptations, reconstructions and servicing work. To be able to welcome Reducero at the same time to their new premises with us feels like an excellent start to the year,' says Anders Forsling, Chief Account Manager, Commercial at Wallenstam in Gothenburg.