Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Wallenstam AB (publ)    WALL B   SE0007074844

WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)

(WALL B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wallenstam : New office lets in Gårda

01/18/2021 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published 1/18/2021

Fredrikssons Teknik & Bygg and Reducero choose Wallenstam and Gårda in central Gothenburg for their new office premises and company expansions. The two lets combined amount to about 800 square meters.

Reducero, which is a loan broker, is moving into Vädursgatan 5 now in January.

'Gårda is well located and Wallenstam is a landlord with a lot of experience. We are growing rapidly and had a need for a larger premises with a lot of possibilities. Now we will get adaptable space for sales activities and training. A premises where we can continue to develop and enjoy working in,' says Magnus Flyckt, CEO of Reducero.

Fredrikssons Teknik & Bygg is already an existing tenant of Wallenstam and is moving up a gear to a new address with greater space at Gårdavägen 1 in April.

'We are growing and we needed to increase our office space in connection with this. A really great location, rewarding cooperation and the possibility to combine office space with a warehouse and garage made the choice very easy,' says Anton Larsson, CEO of Fredrikssons Teknik & Bygg.

'It is very nice when our customers grow together with us like Fredrikssons Teknik & Bygg are doing. They are also a good partner to Wallenstam and help us with tenant adaptations, reconstructions and servicing work. To be able to welcome Reducero at the same time to their new premises with us feels like an excellent start to the year,' says Anders Forsling, Chief Account Manager, Commercial at Wallenstam in Gothenburg.

Disclaimer

Wallenstam AB published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 07:47:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
02:48aWALLENSTAM : New office lets in Gårda
PU
2020WALLENSTAM : Completed transactions, occupations and construction starts during ..
AQ
2020WALLENSTAM : Letter of intent regarding Östermalmshallen
PU
2020EMPTY STORES AND OFFICES : how Sweden aims to plug housing gap
RE
2020WALLENSTAM : SBB acquires two community service properties in Gothenburg from Wa..
AQ
2020WALLENSTAM : and SBB carry out transaction
AQ
2020WALLENSTAM : 1,000 square meters of solar cells for Kallebäcks Terrasser
PU
2020WALLENSTAM : Further acquisition of land for future production
AQ
2020WALLENSTAM : publishes updated base prospectus for existing MTN program
AQ
2020WALLENSTAM : Boqueria, management consultants and an esthetic medical clinic ope..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 112 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2020 1 278 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2020 26 287 M 3 132 M 3 132 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 1,61%
Capitalization 41 053 M 4 903 M 4 891 M
EV / Sales 2020 31,9x
EV / Sales 2021 30,1x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Wallenstam AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 117,50 SEK
Last Close Price 127,10 SEK
Spread / Highest target -0,08%
Spread / Average Target -7,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Lennart Wallenstam Chief Executive Officer
Lars-Ake Bokenberger Chairman
Susann Linde Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Patrik Persson Technical Director
Anders Stefan Berntsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)-2.68%4 903
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.36%52 090
VONOVIA SE-6.36%38 287
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.62%24 520
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.47%17 166
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.53%15 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ