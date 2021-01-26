Wallenstam : Office lets of more than 700 square meters in Inom Vallgraven in Gothenburg

Published 1/26/2021

Kungsportsplatsen 2 and Södra Hamngatan 25 are two popular addresses at Wallenstam. After 12 years on Ringön, the steel company Norex International has now arrived at the top of Kungsportsplatsen 2 in a newly renovated premises of 540 square meters. Shortly, the Centre Party will move into new premises at Södra Hamngatan 25. Overall, this means office lets of just over 700 square meters right in the middle of central Gothenburg.

'It is very nice to start the year by welcoming two new commercial tenants to fine new premises in the Inom Vallgraven district, right in the heart of Gothenburg. This is a popular area with a wonderful choice of everything you want around the corner in the form of shops, restaurants, urban environment, experiences, city pulse and proximity to public transport,' says Marina Fritsche, Regional Director Gothenburg and Vice CEO of Wallenstam.

Norex International is just in the process of getting into place in the company's new office at Kungsportsplatsen.

'It was time for us with an energy boost now at a new address, in fresh looking, pleasant premises. We are a family firm with a passion for steel. Even though as a company we do not have a lot of physical customer visits, the location is important for us and our employees, that together with the right feeling in the premises was crucial. You cannot get much more central than Kungsportsplatsen,' says David Fredriksson, CEO of Norex International.

At Södra Hamngatan 25, the Centre Party will take possession of its new premises in February with proximity to everything the inner city has to offer and also with a beautiful view over the canal.