Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Wallenstam AB (publ)    WALL B   SE0007074844

WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)

(WALL B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wallenstam : Office lets of more than 700 square meters in Inom Vallgraven in Gothenburg

01/26/2021 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published 1/26/2021

Kungsportsplatsen 2 and Södra Hamngatan 25 are two popular addresses at Wallenstam. After 12 years on Ringön, the steel company Norex International has now arrived at the top of Kungsportsplatsen 2 in a newly renovated premises of 540 square meters. Shortly, the Centre Party will move into new premises at Södra Hamngatan 25. Overall, this means office lets of just over 700 square meters right in the middle of central Gothenburg.

'It is very nice to start the year by welcoming two new commercial tenants to fine new premises in the Inom Vallgraven district, right in the heart of Gothenburg. This is a popular area with a wonderful choice of everything you want around the corner in the form of shops, restaurants, urban environment, experiences, city pulse and proximity to public transport,' says Marina Fritsche, Regional Director Gothenburg and Vice CEO of Wallenstam.

Norex International is just in the process of getting into place in the company's new office at Kungsportsplatsen.

'It was time for us with an energy boost now at a new address, in fresh looking, pleasant premises. We are a family firm with a passion for steel. Even though as a company we do not have a lot of physical customer visits, the location is important for us and our employees, that together with the right feeling in the premises was crucial. You cannot get much more central than Kungsportsplatsen,' says David Fredriksson, CEO of Norex International.

At Södra Hamngatan 25, the Centre Party will take possession of its new premises in February with proximity to everything the inner city has to offer and also with a beautiful view over the canal.

Disclaimer

Wallenstam AB published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 07:19:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
02:20aWALLENSTAM : Office lets of more than 700 square meters in Inom Vallgraven in Go..
PU
01/25WALLENSTAM : Jetshop chooses Sten Sturegatan for continued expansion
AQ
01/18WALLENSTAM : New office lets in Gårda
PU
2020WALLENSTAM : Completed transactions, occupations and construction starts during ..
AQ
2020WALLENSTAM : Letter of intent regarding Östermalmshallen
PU
2020EMPTY STORES AND OFFICES : how Sweden aims to plug housing gap
RE
2020WALLENSTAM : SBB acquires two community service properties in Gothenburg from Wa..
AQ
2020WALLENSTAM : and SBB carry out transaction
AQ
2020WALLENSTAM : 1,000 square meters of solar cells for Kallebäcks Terrasser
PU
2020WALLENSTAM : Further acquisition of land for future production
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 112 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2020 1 278 M 154 M 154 M
Net Debt 2020 26 287 M 3 172 M 3 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 1,59%
Capitalization 41 602 M 5 002 M 5 021 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,2x
EV / Sales 2021 30,3x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Wallenstam AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 117,50 SEK
Last Close Price 128,80 SEK
Spread / Highest target -1,40%
Spread / Average Target -8,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Lennart Wallenstam Chief Executive Officer
Lars-Ake Bokenberger Chairman
Susann Linde Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Patrik Persson Technical Director
Anders Stefan Berntsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)-1.38%5 002
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.2.30%51 116
VONOVIA SE-6.53%37 928
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP12.89%26 778
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-3.98%17 458
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.97%15 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ