Wallenstam : CELLINK is establishing in Entré Kallebäck

Published 5/24/2021

CELLINK as the first tenant will lease 4,600 sq m in Entré Kallebäck, Wallenstam's commercial property in Kallebäcks Terrasser. It is a fantastic office building with many possibilities and a strategic position with a view of Gothenburg. CELLINK's major rental means that they will be the anchor tenant and will set the tone for the entire property.

The property is in the process of being completed and CELLINK will gradually move into the new areas starting in January 2022.

'We are very happy to welcome CELLINK's Bioprinting operations to us in Kallebäck. CELLINK is a successful company in the bioconvergence segment that is expanding and we are very much looking forward to being part of their continued growth journey,' says Marina Fritsche, Vice CEO of Wallenstam.

'Right now CELLINK's Bioprinting operations are in an exciting development phase. Entré Kallebäck will enable us to co-locate our innovative operations under one roof - from research & development via production and sales. This means a seamless integration in premises that are adapted for our specific needs. We are looking forward to putting Kallebäck on the map as an innovation hub and center for bioconvergence and life science,' says Cecilia Edebo, CEO of CELLINK's Bioprinting operations.

Entré Kallebäck is being constructed according to Green Building certification standards and will be self-sufficient in renewable energy. Internally-produced wind power together with 1,000 square meters of solar cell modules will contribute to a climate-smart everyday life for the commercial tenants. Solar cell production will also generate locally produced electricity for the charging stations in the property's garage.

The property is located in Wallenstam's urban development project Kallebäcks Terrasser where new construction is now in progress of 975 rental apartments. In the longer term, Kallebäcks Terrasser, apart from Entré Kallebäck, will comprise 1,800 new homes as well as a local square with restaurants, cafés and local services. In addition, the urban development project also includes a school and nursery schools. The area has the best location close to communications, the city and nature. The first residential tenants will be welcomed to their new homes in the fall of 2021.