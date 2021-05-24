Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Wallenstam AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WALL B   SE0007074844

WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)

(WALL B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wallenstam : CELLINK is establishing in Entré Kallebäck

05/24/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published 5/24/2021

CELLINK as the first tenant will lease 4,600 sq m in Entré Kallebäck, Wallenstam's commercial property in Kallebäcks Terrasser. It is a fantastic office building with many possibilities and a strategic position with a view of Gothenburg. CELLINK's major rental means that they will be the anchor tenant and will set the tone for the entire property.

The property is in the process of being completed and CELLINK will gradually move into the new areas starting in January 2022.
'We are very happy to welcome CELLINK's Bioprinting operations to us in Kallebäck. CELLINK is a successful company in the bioconvergence segment that is expanding and we are very much looking forward to being part of their continued growth journey,' says Marina Fritsche, Vice CEO of Wallenstam.

'Right now CELLINK's Bioprinting operations are in an exciting development phase. Entré Kallebäck will enable us to co-locate our innovative operations under one roof - from research & development via production and sales. This means a seamless integration in premises that are adapted for our specific needs. We are looking forward to putting Kallebäck on the map as an innovation hub and center for bioconvergence and life science,' says Cecilia Edebo, CEO of CELLINK's Bioprinting operations.

Entré Kallebäck is being constructed according to Green Building certification standards and will be self-sufficient in renewable energy. Internally-produced wind power together with 1,000 square meters of solar cell modules will contribute to a climate-smart everyday life for the commercial tenants. Solar cell production will also generate locally produced electricity for the charging stations in the property's garage.

The property is located in Wallenstam's urban development project Kallebäcks Terrasser where new construction is now in progress of 975 rental apartments. In the longer term, Kallebäcks Terrasser, apart from Entré Kallebäck, will comprise 1,800 new homes as well as a local square with restaurants, cafés and local services. In addition, the urban development project also includes a school and nursery schools. The area has the best location close to communications, the city and nature. The first residential tenants will be welcomed to their new homes in the fall of 2021.

Disclaimer

Wallenstam AB published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 06:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
02:05aWALLENSTAM  : CELLINK is establishing in Entré Kallebäck
PU
05/06WALLENSTAM  : Bubble tea to open on Kyrkogatan in central Gothenburg
PU
05/04AF GRUPPEN  : Builds homes in new Uppsala district
AQ
05/03WALLENSTAM  : Erikshjälpen opens lifestyle store in Rosenlund
PU
04/28WALLENSTAM  : has sold treasury shares
AQ
04/28WALLENSTAM  : Sale of treasury shares in Wallenstam
AQ
04/28WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/27WALLENSTAM  : Report from Wallenstam's Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/27WALLENSTAM  : Pep Park in place in Råcksta
PU
04/27WALLENSTAM'S INTERIM REPORT JAN 1-MA : Wallenstam reports a stable result
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 323 M 279 M 279 M
Net income 2021 2 067 M 248 M 248 M
Net Debt 2021 29 424 M 3 535 M 3 535 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 45 738 M 5 499 M 5 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 32,3x
EV / Sales 2022 30,7x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Wallenstam AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 128,80 SEK
Last Close Price 138,60 SEK
Spread / Highest target 4,62%
Spread / Average Target -7,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Lennart Wallenstam Chief Executive Officer
Susann Linde Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Lars-Ake Bokenberger Chairman
Patrik Persson Technical Director
Anders Stefan Berntsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)6.13%5 499
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-7.42%46 545
VONOVIA SE-12.82%35 933
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-14.36%21 763
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE2.98%18 850
VINGROUP13.22%17 140