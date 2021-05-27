Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Wallenstam AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WALL B   SE0007074844

WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)

(WALL B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wallenstam : Willys leases 1,750 sq m on Första Långgatan in Gothenburg

05/27/2021 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published 5/27/2021

In spring 2022, Willys Hemma will open a new store with a floor space of 1,750 square meters in Wallenstam's premises at Första Långgatan 16 in Gothenburg. This will be a purposeful store establishment with Willy's concept and a lease which has been entered into for ten years. It will be a store with a focus on a broad and varied assortment, a lot of perishable produce and a large proportion of ecological and eco-labeled products.

'We see great potential for Willys Hemma store on Första Långgatan, which will have a location with exciting future prospects and which is undergoing great development. Willys Hemma's offering, involving low prices and a broad assortment of products in residential locations, will be an appreciated part of this growing area,' says Tor Gullberg, Head of Store Establishment at Willys.

Wallenstam is now starting the work on adapting the existing premises at Första Långgatan 16 where Willy's new store will open during the spring of next year.
'It feels really fantastic to be able to welcome Willys Hemma to Första Långgatan, a popular area, which is under development in the most central parts of Gothenburg. Through our new letting, the district will also be boosted with a popular grocery store, which will be an excellent addition to the area already in one year,' says Marina Fritsche, Regional Director for Gothenburg and Vice CEO of Wallenstam.

The store's focus will be on a broad and varied assortment of products with low prices. Among other things, a lot of perishable produce and a large proportion of ecological and eco-labeled products, will be offered. The ambition is also that the store should meet the criteria for 'Good environmental choice', which is the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation's label for grocery stores, with strict requirements, including in relation to the product assortment and energy efficiency.

Disclaimer

Wallenstam AB published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 05:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
01:09aWALLENSTAM  : Willys leases 1,750 sq m on Första Långgatan in Gothenburg
PU
05/25WALLENSTAM  : Colive to open in Gothenburg and Kallebäcks Terrasser
PU
05/24WALLENSTAM  : CELLINK is establishing in Entré Kallebäck
PU
05/06WALLENSTAM  : Bubble tea to open on Kyrkogatan in central Gothenburg
PU
05/04AF GRUPPEN  : Builds homes in new Uppsala district
AQ
05/03WALLENSTAM  : Erikshjälpen opens lifestyle store in Rosenlund
PU
04/28WALLENSTAM  : has sold treasury shares
AQ
04/28WALLENSTAM  : Sale of treasury shares in Wallenstam
AQ
04/28WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/27WALLENSTAM  : Report from Wallenstam's Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 323 M 279 M 279 M
Net income 2021 2 067 M 249 M 249 M
Net Debt 2021 29 424 M 3 540 M 3 540 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 46 959 M 5 650 M 5 649 M
EV / Sales 2021 32,9x
EV / Sales 2022 31,2x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Wallenstam AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 128,80 SEK
Last Close Price 142,30 SEK
Spread / Highest target 1,90%
Spread / Average Target -9,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Lennart Wallenstam Chief Executive Officer
Susann Linde Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Lars-Ake Bokenberger Chairman
Patrik Persson Technical Director
Anders Stefan Berntsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALLENSTAM AB (PUBL)8.96%5 650
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-5.30%47 019
VONOVIA SE-16.92%33 869
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.30%21 900
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-13.42%21 326
VINGROUP12.48%17 106