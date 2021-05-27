Wallenstam : Willys leases 1,750 sq m on Första Långgatan in Gothenburg

Published 5/27/2021

In spring 2022, Willys Hemma will open a new store with a floor space of 1,750 square meters in Wallenstam's premises at Första Långgatan 16 in Gothenburg. This will be a purposeful store establishment with Willy's concept and a lease which has been entered into for ten years. It will be a store with a focus on a broad and varied assortment, a lot of perishable produce and a large proportion of ecological and eco-labeled products.

'We see great potential for Willys Hemma store on Första Långgatan, which will have a location with exciting future prospects and which is undergoing great development. Willys Hemma's offering, involving low prices and a broad assortment of products in residential locations, will be an appreciated part of this growing area,' says Tor Gullberg, Head of Store Establishment at Willys.

Wallenstam is now starting the work on adapting the existing premises at Första Långgatan 16 where Willy's new store will open during the spring of next year.

'It feels really fantastic to be able to welcome Willys Hemma to Första Långgatan, a popular area, which is under development in the most central parts of Gothenburg. Through our new letting, the district will also be boosted with a popular grocery store, which will be an excellent addition to the area already in one year,' says Marina Fritsche, Regional Director for Gothenburg and Vice CEO of Wallenstam.

The store's focus will be on a broad and varied assortment of products with low prices. Among other things, a lot of perishable produce and a large proportion of ecological and eco-labeled products, will be offered. The ambition is also that the store should meet the criteria for 'Good environmental choice', which is the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation's label for grocery stores, with strict requirements, including in relation to the product assortment and energy efficiency.