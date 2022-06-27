Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wallix Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLIX   FR0010131409

WALLIX GROUP

(ALLIX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-06-27 am EDT
14.82 EUR   +0.27%
WALLIX : And Axians France Sign a Partnership to Strengthen the Cybersecurity Offer in the Industrial Sector

06/27/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • WALLIX and Axians France have entered into a two-year partnership after a year of collaboration on large-scale projects to secure access and digital identities for companies in the airport, nuclear, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors, among others.
  • This partnership will allow WALLIX to accelerate its development in the industrial sector in France. From now on, joint projects will multiply to meet the cybersecurity challenges of the sector.
  • WALLIX and Axians share the conviction that cybersecurity must be at the heart of the digital transformation of companies, especially those in the industrial sector, which is particularly critical, to ensure business continuity, resilience to cyberattacks, and compliance with regulatory requirements in terms of data protection.

Paris, June 28, 2022 - WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software expert in Identity and Access Security solutions, and Axians (VINCI Energies) have signed a two-year partnership agreement. Axians is now part of the Business Partner Program, WALLIX's distribution network, alongside its 300 international partners (distributors, reseller-integrators, global integrators or GSIs, and consulting firms). Axians has initially certified 12 members of the team in charge of joint projects in the WALLIX PAM4ALL unified solution.

With offices throughout France, Axians supports the digital transformation of companies, particularly those in the industrial sector. Axians also works with Actemium, a VINCI Energies brand dedicated to industrial processes, which aims to improve the industrial performance and competitive advantage of its customers.

This partnership will enable WALLIX to accelerate its development in the industrial sector in France as industrial organizations accelerate their digital transformation with the aim of meeting the challenges of competitiveness, sustainable development, and traceability with regard to consumers and global regulations. The industry is using IT technologies - Internet of Things, cloud services, Big Data Analytics, blockchain, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity - to optimize production costs, energy consumption, and maintenance operations, but also to drastically reduce its carbon footprint.

"Working with Axians means being able to rely on double expertise in IT and OT, thus providing a solid technological response that is perfectly adapted to the business uses. This response will be relayed as close as possible to our common customers through the proximity on the ground that characterizes VINCI Energies companies. In the long term, thanks to the global presence of Axians and WALLIX, we will be able to cover the cybersecurity needs of manufacturers with production sites all over the world," explains Yoann Delomier, OT Team Leader at WALLIX.

"To create constructive synergies, it is essential for Axians to share our development ambitions with a local team and a trusted partner such as WALLIX, whose solutions have been recognized by the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI). Thanks to this ambitious partnership, we want to offer solutions that allow VINCI Energies companies (Axians and Actemium) to guarantee their customers a cybersecurity approach that reassures them about both the tools selected and the methodology used. We will also offer a single point of contact for OT/IT convergence to best support our customers in their digital transformation," adds Pascal Girard, Business Development Manager, Industrial Cybersecurity & IIOT at Axians.

ABOUT WALLIX
A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in Digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX PAM4ALL, the unified privilege management solution, enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. It guarantees detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solution also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX PAM4ALL is distributed through a network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1900 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

ABOUT AXIANS
Axians supports its customers - private companies, public sector, operators, and service providers - in the evolution of their infrastructures and digital solutions. To do this, Axians masters all information and communication technologies: application solutions and data analytics, corporate networks and digital workspaces, data centers, and clouds, telecom infrastructures, and cybersecurity. Through its consulting, design, integration, and services activities, Axians develops customized solutions to transform technology into added value.
Axians: 12,500 employees in 27 countries and €2.7 billion in revenues by 2021, of which €100 million in industry.
Axians is a VINCI Energies brand.
www.axians.fr

PRESS CONTACT

AxiCom UK

Jenny Gallacher
wallixuk@axicom.com

COMMUNICATION CONTACT

Axians France

Erwan TOULLEC
erwan.toullec@axians.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investors Relations - Hélène DE WATTEVILLE
+33 1 53 67 36 33 / wallix@actus.fr

Press Relations - Déborah SCHWARTZ
+33 6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

Disclaimer

Wallix Group SA published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 17:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
