Wallix Group : WALLIX EMPLOYEES ARE HAPPY AT WORK!

WALLIX obtains the HappyIndex®AtWork 2020 accreditation, issued by ChooseMyCompany, which rewards well-being at work

WALLIX receives a score of 4.37/5, attesting that the new HR strategy initiated 2 years ago to support the Ambition 21 development plan is a success

The results of this survey reflect that, even during the health crisis, WALLIX was able to maintain a strong bond with its employees



Paris, October, 22nd – WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European publisher of cybersecurity software and expert in Identity and Access Security solutions, joins the 2020 HappyIndex®AtWork ranking, carried out by ChooseMyCompany, which recognizes companies where employees are happy to work. WALLIX receives a score of 4.37/5 in this year's ranking.

A turning point in WALLIX history, in 2018 the company launched the Ambition 21 plan and raised 37M€. The main objectives of this plan: rapid double-digit growth and international development to cover 80% of large IT markets by 2021. To support the Ambition 21 plan, WALLIX reinforced its HR strategy. This international expansion brings new challenges in terms of recruitment and integration of new employees. It is necessary to reaffirm the WALLIX brand identity, both internally and externally, thanks to new pillars:

Building and rallying around the company's values: Audacity, Team Spirit, Commitment (events, enrichment of onboarding programs, new collaborative tools, etc.)

Guaranteeing professional development (internal mobility, training or certifications)

Engaging on social issues (equality in cybersecurity, fight against sexism, etc.)

Getting involved in the cybersecurity sector (school partnerships)

The Ambition 21 plan is nearly at its end. WALLIX now has 62% more employees than two years ago. The HappyIndex®AtWork survey is an ideal indicator to measure the result of the efforts made to integrate and motivate these new employees, both in France and abroad. Moreover, post-lockdown, it is a clear way to affirm that WALLIX has successfully maintained a strong bond with its employees, even during this difficult period.



WALLIX obtains a score of 4.37/5 and high satisfaction rates:

92% of employees appreciate the quality of human relations (accessibility, sincerity, collaboration, etc.)

84% of employees are proud of the products

88% of employees feel they are trusted

This 2020 edition of the HappyIndex®AtWork is dedicated to companies that, despite the huge challenges encountered this year due to the health crisis, have managed to take care of their employees.



Delphine Schoffler, HR Director, explains, "The results of the HappyIndex®AtWork survey reveal that the actions carried out over the last 2 years are a success, despite the health crisis that forced us to adapt. We have succeeded in sharing our culture in this new international environment and WALLIX continues to innovate and attract new team members. This survey is now part of a sustainable approach that we will renew every year."



THE HAPPYINDEX®ATWORK METHOD

The HappyIndex®AtWork label is the first participative employer label that rewards excellence in management and employee motivation. It is based on the results of a major annual European survey, developed by ChooseMyCompany, 100% voluntary, 100% digital, and 100% anonymous.

In June 2020, WALLIX employees evaluated their personal experience in their work environment. They answered a questionnaire of 18 questions related to 6 dimensions: professional development, stimulating environment, management, salary & recognition, pride, and pleasure.

Accreditation of the label for each participating company is awarded by ChooseMyCompany according to 3 rigorous criteria:

A minimum overall score of 3.81/5

A recommendation > 60%

Employee participation > 50%



ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX Group is the European specialist in privileged account governance. In response to recent regulatory changes and the cybersecurity threats affecting all companies today, WALLIX's solutions help users defend against cyber-attacks, theft and data leaks linked to stolen credentials and abused privileges. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance. Listed on the Euronext under ALLIX and distributed by a network of more than 170 resellers and trained and accredited integrators, WALLIX accompanies more than 1200 companies in securing their digital future.

