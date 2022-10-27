Wallix Group : WALLIX RECOGNIZED AMONG GLOBAL PAM LEADERS BY THE ANALYST FIRM QUADRANT KNOWLEDGE SOLUTIONS

WALLIX makes a direct entry as a global leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM) SPARK Matrix™, the annual market research study conducted by the analyst firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recognizes the robustness of WALLIX PAM4ALL solution and its ability to protect organizations with state-of-the-art access and identity security features and technologies.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Highlights Universal Tunneling to Protect Access and Control Sessions of Industrial Equipment in WALLIX PAM4OT from OT.security by WALLIX.

Paris, October 27, 2022 – WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) a E uropean cybersecurity software provider and expert in Access and Identity Solutions, has made a direct entry as a global leader into the Privileged Access Management (PAM) SPARK Matrix™, the market research study conducted annually by the analyst firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. This recognition, which follows that of Frost & Sullivan and then Gartner, is the result of the effectiveness of WALLIX's development strategy - "PAM for all" - with, in particular, the claim and realization of its expertise in the industrial sector through the launch of OT.security by WALLIX brand.

The SPARK Matrix™ is a detailed analysis of the global PAM market (short- and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market directions and future prospects). The study provides the overall market adoption rate and forecast. It enables vendors to better understand the existing market, explore their growth strategies, and users to assess vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

WALLIX PAM4ALL: a state-of-the-art solution...

To meet the new challenges of digital technology (widespread remote work, massive adoption of cloud services, development of Smart Cities, automation in industry and financial services, connected objects, etc.), WALLIX has developed a vision, "PAM for all", enabling it to offer its customers the promise of a secure digital transformation for all. To achieve this vision, WALLIX now offers WALLIX PAM4ALL, a unified solution that goes beyond securing privileged accounts and secures, according to the principle of least privilege, all types of access, human or machine.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recognizes the robustness of WALLIX PAM4ALL solution and ability to protect organizations from internal and external cyber threats and data breaches with state-of-the-art access and identity security features and technologies:

Remote access management

Session management

Password management (human, machine or application)

Privilege elevation and delegation management (PEDM)

Session management for industrial equipment (Universal Tunneling)

... for all sectors, with a strong expertise in industry

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions highlights the Universal Tunneling function that protects access and controls sessions of industrial equipment found in the WALLIX PAM4OT offer of the OT.security by WALLIX brand.

WALLIX PAM4OT is a package for industrial companies, in which WALLIX PAM4ALL is configured for industrial environments and can be adapted to all use cases. In addition, the package includes a simplified price list to guarantee all the functionalities required to secure access and digital identities in industry, and training for WALLIX's distribution network partners.

"WALLIX is able to meet all of the cybersecurity needs of manufacturers with WALLIX PAM4ALL comprehensive functionality and scalable technologies, compelling customer references, strong roadmap, strategic vision, and cloud-native platform," said Hardik Jain, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

"The recognition from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, in addition to Frost & Sullivan and Gartner, proves the relevance and effectiveness of our strategy from both an organizational and technology perspective. It also reflects our role as a trusted global partner to all sectors, including the industrial sector. Our unique approach combines best-in-class software solutions with comprehensive functionality designed for specific organizational needs and an unmatched customer experience," said Edwige Brossard, Product and Marketing Director at WALLIX.

